WPTS and Opus One presents Knuckle Puck / Citizen. 5/11/2019 at Mr. Smalls Theatre.

We are ecstatic to co-present with Opus One, Knuckle Puck and Citizen!!! The show is coming up very soon so be sure to get your tickets at the following link and check out their music. It is gonna be a great concert and we are also giving away some tickets for free! Enter the giveaway linked below and get ready for the gig on May 11th at Mr. Smalls Theatre!

Link to buy tickets: http://bit.ly/0511knucklepuckcitizen

