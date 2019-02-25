“Lily and Madeline” by Canterbury Girls – Review

By Jacqui Siebar



The Canterbury Girls album is a refreshing mix of pop and folk. The album is packed with solid songs that are mostly about love and the complications of it. I loved each song from this album, but my all time favorites were “Supernatural Sadness”, “Analog Love”, “Self Care”, “Can’t Help The Way I Feel”, and “Pachinko Song”. “Supernatural Sadness” is my favorite song on this album, it has a nice fresh beat that compliments the girls’ soft voices. It’s one of the catchier songs on this album that’s about a summer fling that became toxic. “Analog Love” is a slow, dreamy song that’s about wanting to start slow in a new relationship to make it last longer. “Self Care” is a powerful song that is about being unhappy in a relationship and breaking it off. “Can’t Help The Way I Feel” is another catchy song that describes a person’s passion for another person. It is inspired by 60s girl groups such as The Supremes. “Pachinko Song” has a quick beat that is about running through Tokyo to get their mind off of a guy. This song is very catchy that reminds me of the 80s– and who doesn’t love 80s music. Overall, this is one of my favorite albums that I have ever listened to, and I am excited to see what other albums Lily & Madeleine will release in the future.

Edited by Chet Rengers