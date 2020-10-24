Luckless Pitt falls to #3 Notre Dame

by Alex Randall

The Panthers headed into Saturday’s game hosting the nation’s #3 team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, while welcoming fans to Heinz Field for the first time in the 2020 season.

The excitement evaporated immediately.

The Panthers got outplayed by the Irish, 45-3, in one of the ugliest games in recent memory. Filling in for injured starter Kenny Pickett, Joey Yellen had an abysmal game, going 10-27 with 101 yards and 3 interceptions before eventually being benched. On the other side, Ian Book overcame a shaky start to lead his team to a rout by way of 312 yards and 3 touchdowns. Pitt’s secondary was victimized by the jump ball repeatedly throughout the game, as the secondary proved no match for Notre Dame’s tall receiving core. That combined with questionable coaching led to one of the most forgettable games of Pat Narduzzi’s tenure.