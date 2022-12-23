Molly Burch Welcomes Winter with her Christmas Album

Molly Burch – The Molly Burch Christmas Album

Review by Maddy Dean

The singer-songwriter Molly Burch recently released the extended version of her 2019 Christmas album. With three new songs, the extended version adds to an album that takes a unique Texas twist on holiday melodies. The tracks create a listening experience filled with the warmth of a hometown holiday and clever covers of some favorite Christmas classics.

Disc 2 of the album opens with a fresh, upbeat tune, giving listeners a warm welcome back to her holiday songs. “Cozy Christmas” resolves her feelings of loneliness in the winter chill from the slow, somber songs of her 2019 album. The opening track spreads warmth and joy as Burch sings about finally having someone to hold her this Christmas season. “I’m Yours (For the Season)” also reflects those tones of love and belonging, where Burch vocalizes with another upbeat track about enjoying the snow and decorating for the holidays with someone special.

“December Baby” is the slower song of the three, inviting listeners to embrace the happiness she felt when finally experiencing her first snowfall. She sings of letting in the magic at this time of year and dreaming of the special love that can only be embraced during the season. The snow holds her memories, but as it melts away, she questions if the one who spent the season with her will remember the moments they shared.

Taking it back to the original songs of the album, “The Coldest Night of the Year” is a sweet play on the classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” While the melody is different, it creates a snug feeling of spending the day inside with your loved one instead of bracing the snowy cold of winter. “Last Christmas” is also a playful spin on Wham’s iconic pop song, featuring the voices and vocals of John Early and Kate Berlant. The song opens with a phone call between John and Kate, where John invites her over to a holiday party with Molly to mend her broken holiday heart. The conversation gives a fun, interactive voice to the original song.

Molly Burch’s Christmas album is a Christmas gift itself. She shares her magical winter stories, dreams, and memories through her talents as an alternative musician. This album will put you in the holiday spirit and make you appreciate the joys of love and family.

