Mountaineers end Panthers’ win streak in 77-43 victory

By Philip Stein

The West Virginia Mountaineers started the game hot with a 14-0 start in the first 4:21 of the game. Pitt fought back to within 10 as they were down 21-11 at the end of the first quarter. Pitt had another scoring drought, this time in the second quarter, that lasted 5:04 before a layup by Cara Judkins made it 26-16. West Virginia extended their lead during the remainder of the second quarter leading 37-23 at the half.

A 3-pointer by Tynice Martin gave West Virginia a 21-point lead with 4:29 left in the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter, West Virginia led 53-31. WVU extended their lead to 24 with 5 minutes left in the game. WVU dominated the remainder of the game as they won 77-43.