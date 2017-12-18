NFL Power Rankings Week 14

➊ Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

➋ Bully Losing

➌ Alvvays Antisocialites

➍ Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2

➎ The Wolves of Chernobyl Eschatologies

➏ Worriers Survival Pop

➐ Wolf Alice Visions Of A Life

➑ Terra Lightfoot New Mistakes

➒ METZ Strange Peace

➓ Grave Architecture Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right

See All of the Top 30 Here.