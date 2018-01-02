NFL Power Rankings Week 17
By James Watkins
As the regular season draws to a close, here are the final rankings. I’ve provided goals for each of the teams in the tournament, and 2018 goals for those that missed the cut.
- New England Patriots (Last week’s ranking: 1): You know what their goal is. You know they’ll most likely meet it.
- Minnesota Vikings (2): Rely on the defense, because there is no doubt they’re good enough to win a championship. Don’t force Case Keenum to win a game late, because there is still doubt about that.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (3): Beat New England.
- Los Angeles Rams (4): This is no longer a situation where the Rams can just admire their season. This team isn’t a year away. They are good enough right now. Meet those expectations.
- New Orleans Saints (6): Do what the 2009 team did. Throw deep, rotate your running backs, and force takeaways at the perfect time.
- Carolina Panthers (5): Know your routes, and watch your film. Oh, and make sure to stay for the whole post-game press conference whenever you lose.
- Kansas City Chiefs (10): Whatever you do, don’t let the game be decided by Andy Reid’s clock management skills.
- Atlanta Falcons (11): You’re certainly talented enough. But can you fulfill that talent for 60 minutes? Or when you have a 25 point lead, as a random, non-specific example?
- Philadelphia Eagles (7): The first week without Carson Wentz was marred by poor defense. The second and third week were characterized by putrid offense. Hope and pray you have a consistent performance from both sides of the ball, because otherwise you’ll be sitting at home very quickly.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9): Concoct a winning game plan that keeps the ball out of Blake Bortles’ hands for as long as possible.
- Tennessee Titans (15): You have to play well against a team that isn’t the Jacksonville Jaguars. Good luck.
- Buffalo Bills (14): Just enjoy it. Nobody expected you to make it this far before the season.
- Los Angeles Chargers (13): For once, start the season as strong as you finish it.
- Seattle Seahawks (12): This isn’t 2014 anymore. The identity of this team has to move on from the leadership of past seasons. Also, give Russell Wilson some help.
- Baltimore Ravens (8): Acquire a number one receiver who isn’t far past his prime.
- San Francisco 49ers (16): You’ve got your quarterback, and he’s holding the keys confidently. Now buy him a Ferrari, draft pick by draft pick.
- Dallas Cowboys (17): Move on from Dez Bryant and stay out of trouble.
- Detroit Lions (18): Acquire a running back who is just as competent in the red zone as he is everywhere else.
- Arizona Cardinals (22): Bet it all on Kirk Cousins, and save a roster spot for Larry Fitzgerald.
- Cincinnati Bengals (24): GET RID OF MARVIN LEWIS. MAKE IT OFFICIAL ALREADY.
- The Team I Finally Ran Out of Names For (19): Figure something out with Kirk Cousins. Letting him walk for nothing is inexcusable.
- Green Bay Packers (20): Upgrade at every position other than quarterback. This could take a few years.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26): Take the step that you should have taken this year.
- Oakland Raiders (22): Why stop at pulling Jon Gruden out of the booth? Cut Derek Carr and give the starting quarterback job to Rich Gannon.
- Chicago Bears (23): Put Mitch Trubisky in the hands of an offensive coach who will allow him to flourish. Look what happened with Jared Goff in L.A.
- Miami Dolphins (25): Give Ryan Tannehill one more chance to drag this offense to its full potential. If Blake Bortles is allowed to get another shot, so should Tannehill.
- Denver Broncos (27): Give Vance Joseph a legitimate quarterback prospect. No one can win without one.
- New York Jets (28): Hope that all of the high-profile potential quarterback prospects declare for the draft so you can pick whichever one slides.
- New York Giants (30): Give Josh Rosen his wish.
- Indianapolis Colts (31): Make sure the front office and coaching staff are on the same page, and ignore any advice the ownership might provide.
- Houston Texans (29): Get healthy, and deal with the immediate pressure of being a division favorite.
- Cleveland Browns (32): Draft a quarterback, convince Joe Thomas to return, and take solace in the fact that you weren’t as statistically bad as the 2008 Lions.