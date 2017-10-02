NFL Power Rankings Week 3
By: James Watkins
This will go down as one of the wilder NFL weekends in recent memory (both on and off the field). Lots of upsets, near-upsets, near-comebacks, actual comebacks, kneeling, almost-kneeling, and a fake punt while up by 37 points. Yes Week 3 was quite unpredictable, yet so telling of so many teams at the same time. Buckle up, because teams are falling all over the place on these rankings.
- Kansas City Chiefs (last week’s ranking: 1): So far so good for what appears to be the most complete team in football. Alex Smith’s confidence is higher than any quarterback not named Tom Brady right now, and there’s no reason to think that will change anytime soon. Kareem Hunt has now run for a 50+ yard touchdown in each of his first 3 career games. That’s pretty scary on a team that already had playmakers like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Don’t forget, this team is also tied for 3rd in sacks. There’s no weaknesses on this squad right now, and unlike some teams farther down this list, they’re performing to the level of their talent.
- Atlanta Falcons (2): It’s hard to gauge this team after such a close victory over Detroit (I’m almost hesitant to call it a victory at all, but it goes into the record books as a win so I’ll roll with it). Matt Ryan threw 3 picks, but 2 of them were unlucky bounces for the reigning MVP, so Falcons fans shouldn’t be too concerned about him. What they should be worried about is that there’s a good argument to be made that this team should be 1-2 right now instead of 3-0. Unless this team becomes more consistent on both sides of the ball, they’re going to start losing these close games. Until then, they still have an incredibly talented team and an undefeated record, so they’ll stay at number 2.
- New England Patriots (5): If this defense wasn’t already raising red flags after the first two weeks, then they’re undeniable at this point. Houston came into Foxboro with a rookie quarterback and a wounded receiving core and hung 33 points on the defending champs. The only reason, and I mean the only reason, New England won this game is because of their 40 year old under center. Even so, that offense looked to be an unstoppable force against what was supposed to be an immovable object in the Houston defense. New England remains a contender as long as Brady continues to play this way, which wouldn’t be that surprising.
- Denver Broncos (4): Don’t overreact to the Buffalo loss. This is still one of the best rosters in the league. This isn’t a situation where a fatal team flaw doomed them against the Bills; they just had a bad game on the road. Even Super Bowl teams do that over the course of a 16 game season. The defense is still the best in the NFL until further notice, and that’s enough to keep them in the top 5.
- Oakland Raiders (2): Another year, another angry cornerback shutting down Michael Crabtree. To answer Josh Norman’s question, no, Crabtree didn’t even catch two balls. Neither did Amari Cooper. The entire Oakland passing attack looked pedestrian in D.C. on Sunday night. Derek Carr still hasn’t completed a throw of over 20 yards this season, and he faced the Jets secondary in week 2. The Raiders also still have trouble with the pass on the other side of the ball: they rank 25th in total pass defense so far. There’s a good bit to be worried about in the Bay Area after this loss.
- Detroit Lions (7): It’s time to admit this team is for real and a real contender in the NFC North. They were thisclose to beating Atlanta, and some might even argue they really did beat Atlanta. The offense can move the ball downfield like few others, and the defense spent another week turning fortuitous bounces into turnovers that changed the makeup of the game. They’re definitely vulnerable against the pass (, and they play in a tough division. But, they have a serviceable running game, unlike Green Bay, and they have elite quarterback, unlike Chicago or Minnesota.
- Green Bay Packers (8): On one hand, Aaron Rodgers keeps proving he can carry this team to victories in crunch time. On the other hand, this team has nothing even somewhat resembling a running game and barely beat the Bengals (a team that hadn’t scored a touchdown until this weekend) at Lambeau Field. On one hand, this team has a transcendent talent at quarterback. On the other hand, they don’t seem to have much else.
- Dallas Cowboys (9): A great bounce back performance by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense has this team right back on track in the NFC. Despite a weak secondary, the defense has found a successful formula of relying on a solid rush defense and Sean Lee tackling anything that moves across the line of scrimmage. Most importantly, Ezekiel Elliot played well in what had to be a statement game for him after a horrendous performance in Denver the previous week.
- Philadelphia Eagles (11): It wasn’t the prettiest of wins over the division rival Giants, but good teams find ways to win when it matters most. After allowing New York to come back and take the lead twice in the fourth quarter, the Eagles got two clutch field goals from rookie Jake Elliot. Call me crazy, but I like the mettle this team showed when facing such a pressure-cooker of a situation.
- Minnesota Vikings (15): So I guess Stefon Diggs wanted to be an elite receiver all of a sudden, and doesn’t really care who’s throwing him the ball in pursuing that goal. His 293 receiving are 3rd in the league thus far, and he’s had Sam Bradford and Case Keenum throwing his way. He trails only Antonio Brown (because who else would it be), and his own teammate Adam Thielen (who has 299 yards). The Vikings not only have a fearsome defense from the line all the way back to Harrison Smith, but now boast one of the hottest passing attacks in the whole league. To top it all off, Dalvin Cook has made a case for best running back not named Kareem so far this season.
- Tennessee Titans (16): Remember after week 1 when I challenged Marcus Mariota to start producing statement wins now that he’s in his third year in the league? Well since then he’s rattled off two straight impressive victories over his main division rival in Jacksonville, and a popular preseason Super Bowl pick in the Seattle Seahawks. His stat line could use some work, as he has yet to break 300 yards so far this season. But the man’s getting results, and this is a results league. Tennessee has only given up two sacks all year, and they’ve faced three elite pass rushes in a row when you add in the fact they faced Oakland in week 1. It’s hard to accurately describe how remarkable that is.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6): In a week that upended so much of what we expected out of this season, it’s nice to know some things never change. A Mike Tomlin coached Pittsburgh squad that plays down to the level of their competition is about as predictable as giving up a touchdown while using a prevent defense. The running game is still stagnant, and Mike Mitchell still doesn’t know how to use his arms when he tackles. A toast to Pittsburgh, for being a model of consistency in these uncertain times.
- Seattle Seahawks (10): Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense finally took flight in Nashville over the weekend, but it came on the heels of very poor showing by the Legion of Boom and the rest of the Seahawks defensive unit. Wilson did his best to play catch-up with 373 yards passing and 4 touchdowns, but it still wasn’t enough to right the ship. This is a team in grave danger of getting passed up in their own division, let alone the rest of the NFC.
- LA Rams (17): Speaking of teams in the NFC West that could pass Seattle up, here are your LA Rams. Jared Goff and Todd Gurley show no signs of slowing down in Sean McVay’s scheme. The Rams defense nearly gave up 40 to San Francisco, but they were on the field an inordinate amount of time late in the game as special teams blunders gave the 49ers the ball on three straight possessions. I think there’s too much talent on the defensive side of the ball to expect a repeat performance like that from LA.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14): It’s pretty simple. If this team wants to make any noise this season (and it should with all its young talent), then Jameis Winston has to limit his turnovers. Minnesota has a stellar secondary, but you aren’t going to win many games in December and January by throwing more picks than TDs. What’s especially alarming is how anemic the ground game was for Tampa. No run support may lead to more forced throws and, naturally, more interceptions.
- Huey Lewis and the Fake News (19): Kirk Cousins and his Fun Bunch were in fine form, carving up the Oakland secondary with little difficulty. More surprisingly though was the ease with which the Washington secondary completely and utterly shut down a Raiders receivers corps that ranks as one of the best in the league. Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper had 2 catches and no touchdowns between them. The pass rush also stepped up, sacking Derek Carr 4 times on the night. If Washington can do this to Oakland’s high powered offense, what can they do to your team?
- Jacksonville Jaguars (20): A second dominant performance in the span of three weeks, and yet I’m still not sold on this franchise just yet. Consistency is key to contending for playoff berths and championships and I don’t see this team competing with Tennessee for the AFC South crown if they continue to be such a Jekyll and Hyde team. Blake Bortles played another turnover free game, this time throwing four touchdowns in the process. The Baltimore offense is quickly deteriorating so I don’t think the defense should be too full of itself going into week 4, but this is certainly still a team to keep an eye on.
- Houston Texans (24): Similar to Detroit, this team has a lot to be proud of despite taking a loss. Deshaun Watson took an enormous leap forward in his second game as a starter. The kid nearly led his team to victory against New England, on the road, in the toughest stadium to play in if you’re a rookie quarterback. If it wasn’t for a bit of late-game magic from Tom Brady, Watson would have been the first rookie to beat Bill Belicheck in Foxboro. I’d be concerned about the secondary if I were a Houston fan. I know New England has arguably the most effective passing offense in football, but giving up 337 yards when your young quarterback is relying on you for a stop is not a good look.
- Buffalo Bills (25): And suddenly the offense has life! Not only that, but being able to move the ball on an all-time defense like Denver shows we might have been too quick to write off Buffalo’s attack. I don’t think this team is a contender just because they beat a really good team. The defense gave up nearly 400 yards of offense at home, which on most days would spell disaster. Still, they found a way to win and build some much needed confidence.
- Carolina Panthers (13): I’d like to say the wheels have fallen off because of Greg Olsen’s absence after he suffered a broken foot last week, but let’s be honest: this offense has been putrid since the season began. The blame for that has to fall squarely on Cam Newton. The former number 1 overall pick has thrown more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (2) so far this season, and he sports a below average completion percentage of 61.4. Despite a solid defensive front, this team’s fate will be decided by how Cam plays moving forward. If he continues to be erratic, Carolina will be buried quickly in the NFC South.
- Baltimore Ravens (12): What in the world happened here? It’s no secret that the Baltimore defense was made to look better than it actually was by facing the Bengals and Browns in the first two weeks, but I doubt anyone expected a performance like this. It’s no secret that the offense needed serious work in order for this team to really contend, but the team couldn’t even score against Jacksonville until after they pulled their starting quarterback. It’s no secret that the Ravens have flaws, but who would have thought we would have seen every single one of them on display in London?
- New Orleans Saints (23): The crowded backfield finally paid off a bit, with the Saints rushing for just under 150 yards at Carolina. Alvin Kamara getting his first career touchdown is nice, and earning a division win is even nicer for a franchise that appeared to be toast after an 0-2 start. The defense actually held a team under 300 yards! It’s still not a unit that will stop any of the better offenses in the league. However, a win is a win, especially in the NFC South.
- Chicago Bears (27): Get ready for these numbers. The Bears racked up 304 yards of total offense against Pittsburgh. Out of that total, 266 of those yards were earned by either Jordan Howard or Tarik Cohen. That’s right, the two Chicago running backs accounted for nearly 88% of their team’s offense on Sunday. Mike Glennon completed 15 passes during the game. 12 of them were to either Howard or Cohen. Oh, and one more thing: Jordan Howard did most of this with an injured right shoulder, including scoring the winning touchdown in overtime. The Bears might not have much to cheer about this season, but their backfield is as good as any in the league right now.
- Arizona Cardinals (22): This probably doesn’t come as a surprise, but the absence of David Johnson has crippled the Arizona rushing attack. The team ran the ball 21 times with three different backs, and gained 49 yards. Larry Fitzgerald picked up most of the slack, but the Cards need more than an exceptional slot receiver to compete in their division. Carson Palmer’s play has been hard to predict from week to week, and that doesn’t bode well for this team’s playoff chances.
- Los Angeles Chargers (21): It’s hard to think of a team’s playoff chances being pretty much over this early in the season, but with an 0-3 record with two divisional losses in the loaded AFC West, things are looking grim. Barring Melvin Gordon channeling the 2006 version of LaDainian Tomlinson, the Chargers are pretty much dead in the water. You thought it was difficult to get people in the stands at the start of the season? You ain’t seen nothing yet.
- Cincinnati Bengals (29): Cincy finally found the end zone against the Pack, with the entire offense looking revitalized under new coordinator Bill Lazor. The introduction of Joe Mixon as the primary running back gave the Bengals a consistent ground threat for the first time in recent memory. However, this team still can’t find ways to win big games, and always manages to blow any leads they might be lucky enough to earn. The death knell for the Marvin Lewis era is still creeping ever closer. This week did nothing to change that.
- New York Giants (28): Outside of Detroit, I’d say the Giants experienced the toughest loss on Sunday during a weekend full of them. The only difference is Detroit isn’t 0-3 and staring up at three quality division opponents. Eli Manning seemingly found a rhythm out of nowhere in Philadelphia, OBJ scored two ridiculous touchdowns, and New York took the lead two separate times in the 4th It still wasn’t enough. Time to panic.
- Miami Dolphins (18): They lost to the Jets. It wasn’t even a close game. Do you blame me for dropping them 10 spots? Maybe Jay Cutler actually is as ineffective as we thought he’d be. I’ll spend more words on this team during a week in which they didn’t lose to the Jets.
- Indianapolis Colts (31): Jacoby Brissett isn’t going to ignite any quarterback controversies in Indy, but you can’t deny he’s made the offense downright dangerous compared to when Scott Tolzien was taking snaps. T.Y. Hilton can still be a game breaking receiver (7 catches, 153 yards, and a TD) when he plays with someone who can actually throw the ball to him. Frank Gore is still making the early 2000s Miami Hurricanes proud at age 34. It’s a victory over Cleveland, so nothing to throw a party over, but it’s a piece of good news for a franchise that had been completely desperate for something positive.
- San Francisco 49ers (30): Kyle Shanahan’s influence on the offense is finally starting to pay off. Putting up 39 points against the Rams defense with Brian Hoyer as your signal-caller is no small feat. Pierre Garçon is an absolute gamer and he’s teamed up with Carlos Hyde to drag this 49er offense into gear. The defense needs a lot of work (and heaven forbid a playmaker or two), but there are now glimmers of hope in San Fran.
- New York Jets (32): While a victory over a Miami team that’s suddenly forgotten how to play offensive football isn’t going to turn any heads, it’s a nice result for a team that many condemned to the same winless fate as the 2008 Lions. Josh McCown continues to play better than I initially gave him credit for. Bilal Powell and the rest of the New York backfield are now aware that the season has begun. This team isn’t going to win a lot of games, but they haven’t been the dumpster fire we were expecting.
- Cleveland Browns (26): DeShone Kizer is still a rookie quarterback making rookie mistakes. The offense racked up over 300 yards but the defense also gave up over 300 and 31 points to a Colts offense that absolutely no one would describe as dangerous. What makes this loss to Indy so disheartening is that this was potentially the most winnable game on Cleveland’s schedule. If they can’t get it done against the Colts, who exactly can they get it done against?