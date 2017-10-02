NFL Power Rankings Week 3

By: James Watkins

This will go down as one of the wilder NFL weekends in recent memory (both on and off the field). Lots of upsets, near-upsets, near-comebacks, actual comebacks, kneeling, almost-kneeling, and a fake punt while up by 37 points. Yes Week 3 was quite unpredictable, yet so telling of so many teams at the same time. Buckle up, because teams are falling all over the place on these rankings.