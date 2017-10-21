NFL Power Rankings Week 6
By: James Watkins
- Philadelphia Eagles (Last week’s ranking: 4): I mean, why not? No team controls the line of scrimmage better than Philly, and that spells trouble for anyone that crosses their path. The offense is firing on all cylinders right now. The investments in Alshon Jeffery and LeGarrette Blount have shown significant returns, and the secondary defended 10 of Cam Newton’s passes on Thursday night. Their division is ripe for the taking with Dallas struggling to stop anyone and The Fun Bunch looking for consistency. Couple all that with a star quarterback in the making and a decent pass rush, and you’ve got the new king of the WPTS power rankings.
- Kansas City Chiefs (1): Despite losing their undefeated status, this is still one of the best teams in the league. The problem is, they didn’t play like that on Sunday against the Steelers in a very winnable home game. Pittsburgh was reeling from a terrible loss to Jacksonville, and had serious questions swirling around its offense coming into the contest. Yet, Kansas City had quite a bit of trouble stopping the Steelers’ key stars, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. Defense has been an issue for a few weeks now, with the Chiefs now ranked 30th in the entire league in total defense. Can’t be a top team in these rankings with that kind of stat to your name.
- New England Patriots (5): For the second week in a row, Lady Luck was on the sideline for the defending champs. If it weren’t for Nick Folk’s kicking woes last Thursday and a baffling reversal on a Jets touchdown late in Sunday’s game, this team could very well be 2-4. For now, the Patriots are in first place and still right in the thick of it in the AFC. Now the Falcons come to town to exact some form of revenge for last year’s crushing Super Bowl defeat (although really Atlanta, you have no one to blame but yourselves for that one). As much as I’ve picked on them here, New England still have a healthy Tom Brady. That’s an automatic chance for victory against any team.
- Seattle Seahawks (8): *Bye* (I don’t like moving teams coming off of bye weeks, but too many teams ahead of them have huge problems to deal with).
- Pittsburgh Steelers (19): An absolutely huge win on the road against the Chiefs vaults this team into the top 5. For all the grief I’ve given them over the past few weeks, I’m extremely impressed with this win. The defense is seriously starting to look like an elite unit. They completely shut down Kareem Hunt, which no team that had faced Kansas City had come close to accomplishing. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were also held in check (combined 9 receptions for 71 yards). I almost forgot to mention the Steelers are second in the league with 20 sacks, having added 3 to this total after this weekend’s contest. This performance is proof of what Pittsburgh can accomplish.
- Los Angeles Rams (9): LA needed a bounce back win after their heartbreaking loss to Seattle last week, and they showed a mental toughness beyond their years by going into Jacksonville and taking care of business. The Rams are making a case for having the best special teams unit in the NFL. In addition to having a red hot kicker in Greg Zuerlein and one of the best punters in the game in Johnny Hekker, the specialists can score touchdowns as well. Pharoh Cooper scored on a 103 yard kick return to open the game, and Malcolm Brown added a blocked punt TD to boot. In other news, Todd Gurley chugs along with another 100 yard performance, adding to the 4th best total in football.
- Denver Broncos (2): A home loss to a winless team while allowing a 100-yard rusher? We’re talking about the Broncos here right? The offense is banged up (Emmanuel Sanders is out and Demaryius Thomas is hobbled) and Trevor Siemian has cooled off in recent weeks, so the defense really can’t afford to play less than stellar at the moment. We’re a long way from panic mode in Denver, but they’ve got two huge division games coming up against Los Angeles and Kansas City. Those teams are in much better states than the Giants.
- Minnesota Vikings (14): Honestly, this might be the most underrated team in the league on both sides on the ball. The defense is top 5 in both total and scoring defense right now, with an absolutely lethal pass rush led by Everson Griffen. But that’s not much of a surprise, as Minnesota has quietly put together one of the most complete defensive lineups in all of football. No, the real surprise is this offense. Let’s break this down. Sam Bradford and Case Keenum are splitting time under center, promising rookie RB Dalvin Cook is done for the season, and top receiver Stefon Diggs is out with a groin injury. Do you know where the Vikings rank in total offense? You guessed it! 6th. This broken, battered unit is the 6th ranked offense in the entire league. Imagine what they’ll do when they get healthy.
- New Orleans Saints (20): For years, the Saints have fielded one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. For years, the New Orleans defense has been one of the sorriest units in the league as well. I’ve always wondered what this team would look like if it could improve even marginally on the defensive end, and now I’m seeing it. The resurgence of the defense is a result of the 4th best turnover margin in the NFL. When they aren’t handing the ball back to Drew Brees, they’re just taking to the house themselves (which they did 3 times against Detroit).
- Dallas Cowboys (10): *Bye*
- Carolina Panthers (11): A tough loss for everyone’s favorite route tree experts. (Ok fine, I’ll let Cam off the hook for his comments. Next week.)
- Atlanta Falcons (7): We’re witnessing a regression to the mean across the board here. Last year’s surprise juggernaut are merely another middle of the pack NFC team this season. That’s two straight home losses to AFC East teams that aren’t New England, and a defending league MVP that has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns. Atlanta, do I need to remind you that this was the easy part of your schedule? You’ve got the Patriots, Panthers, and Cowboys in 3 of your next 4 games. That 4th game is against the Jets in two weeks, and that’s just the kind of trap game I don’t trust the Falcons to win right now.
- Detroit Lions (6): Inconsistency has haunted the Lions for years, and this season is no exception. The time to string together wins is right now, with the NFC North completely up for grabs. But after two close losses against beatable teams in Carolina and New Orleans, the Lions must face the only consistent aspect of their performances: the inability to do anything until the second half. Matthew Stafford has played well with 12 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions, but there’s only so much he can do when Detroit sleepwalks through the first two quarters each and every week.
- Houston Texans (17): After yet another week of absolutely electrifying quarterback play for the Texans, Deshaun Watson has established himself as The Guy in Houston. Even without J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus, this team has serious potential to make the playoffs and make some noise while they’re at it. With Watson under center, they can score on anyone. If the defense can manage to maintain their middle of the pack total defense statistics, then the Texans have a chance on any given Sunday.
- The team that switched their team colors from one shade of burgundy to another shade of burgundy in the offseason (15): No, I’m not making that up. Cutting it this close against San Francisco at home isn’t a good look for a team hoping to compete with Philly. Next week’s Monday night matchup will tell us a lot about how seriously we should take this team.
- Buffalo Bills (16): *Bye*
- Tennessee Titans (23): Better late than never when it comes to the Titans offense, which scored three 4th quarter touchdowns to down the Colts on Monday night. The importance of this win can’t be overstated, as it vaulted Tennessee to first place in their division based on their Week 2 victory over the Jaguars. Marcus Mariota made the plays he needed to for his team to succeed, and while his play hasn’t been stellar this season, he’s done enough to put them in a great position in a weak division. Cleveland is up next, so there’s an excellent chance the Titans to keep their winning ways.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (12): Dropping them this low might anger some, but I just don’t see why I should go easy on a team that has no semblance of consistency week to week. Leonard Fournette is already a star in this league, having racked up another 100 yard game against a stout Rams defense. However, Blake Bortles shouldn’t scare anyone, even if he’s learned how to stop making so many reckless decisions with the football. Tennessee has now leapfrogged them in the AFC South standings, and Houston is hot on their tails as well. String together some wins, or you’ll be sitting at home in January.
- Green Bay Packers (3): There is not a team in the league that is more ill-equipped to handle the loss of their starting quarterback. Teams that have to put their backup in usually rely on at least one of three high-percentage factors: cohesive offensive line play, suffocating defense, or a physical running attack. The Packers are the proud owners of absolutely none of those things. It’s not an exaggeration if you hear people say this team is done. Barring a miracle of the highest order, their season is finished.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13): It’s hard to keep making excuses for this franchise. Yes the kicking situation is still messy, but missed field goals weren’t the issue against Arizona (the Bucs didn’t even attempt any). I don’t want to hear about Doug Martin being rusty after his suspension, as he’s now been back for two weeks and played relatively well. I especially don’t want to hear about Jameis Winston not being available for most of the game on Sunday. Ryan Fitzpatrick came in and did something Winston couldn’t: leading the offense to score points. Tampa’s got some work to do.
- Cincinnati Bengals (21): *Bye*
- Los Angeles Chargers (25): It’s not a stretch to think of this as the best bad team in the league. They have the talent to win games, they just never seemed to have the fortitude to actually close one out. Two straight close victories have moved this team out of the basement of the AFC West and completely changed the complexion of this season. The Chargers are 9th in total offense and tied for 5th in sacks, so they can punish you in a multitude of ways. Even better, the resurgence of Nick Novak means a reliable kicking game, and better odds of winning the close games the Chargers always find themselves in.
- New York Jets (24): New York just refuses to be what we expected them to be. Even with a loss to the hated Patriots, the Jets have proven week in and week out that they’re no pushover. Out of all the teams on this list, the Jets might be the one I have the most admiration for at this point in the season. The American sports media spent an entire summer debating if this was destined to be one of the worst squads in NFL history. I certainly admit I was wrong about them. With a 3-3 record and a top-end pass rush, New York is still in great shape for a wild-card berth.
- Chicago Bears (26): The Bears earned their second straight win over an AFC North opponent on Sunday with their victory at Baltimore. Mitch Trubisky isn’t lighting things up like Deshaun Watson, but he doesn’t have to with a running game like Chicago’s. The Bears now rank 4th in the league in rushing, with the ever-underrated Jordan Howard adding 167 yards to that total over the weekend. Chicago is also getting to the quarterback: they hit Joe Flacco 6 times in the game, sacking him on half those plays. The NFC North is a completely different division now with Aaron Rodgers out. Chicago has a recipe for success, and if they’re young quarterback improves quickly… well… things could get interesting.
- Baltimore Raven (22): I mean they’re still only a game behind Pittsburgh, so there’s no real reason to panic. But their only offense was provided by Justin Tucker field goals and a couple of special teams returns for touchdowns. Yes, I know I praised the Rams for their special teams play, but LA has Todd Gurley and a whole host of other young offensive weapons to rely on. Baltimore can’t say the same. This season has been a disaster for the Ravens offense, and after Sunday’s game they now rank second to last in pass yards per game. On top of that, the defense isn’t quite as fearsome as it’s been in the past: they rank 29th in rushing defense. With a loss to Pittsburgh already on their record and a tough game against Minnesota coming up, things need to improve fast.
- Arizona Cardinals (27): The Adrian Peterson trade payed off real quick. The Cardinals offense looked revitalized with the infusion of a legitimate every-down back. Peterson’s early contributions (including an easy 27 yard touchdown) opened up the passing game for Carson Palmer, who responded with 3 touchdowns of his own. This team can still score points in bunches when things are going their way. The bad news is the Arizona defense nearly gave this game away in the second half. The unit continues to struggle with getting to the quarterback, which might explain why they allowed a backup QB to score 33 points in one half of football on the road.
- Miami Dolphins (29): It’s really hard to get excited for a team that still ranks dead last in total offense. However, you can’t be upset with a win against the defending NFC champions in their own building. Did I mention Miami held the Falcons under 20 points? Jay Ajayi is really hitting his stride of late, with 207 combined yards in his last two games. The other Jay on offense is still averaging under 200 yards passing per game, which can’t bode well for the future of this team. But for now, they’re winning games, and right behind New England in the AFC East.
- New York Giants (31): Much like their fellow New York team, the Giants deserve a ton of credit for their performance this past Sunday. Unlike the Jets, they actually pulled out a win in Denver. After Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall were both lost for the season last week against the Chargers, the offensive game plan was forced into a much more run-oriented attack. For a team that ranked in the bottom half of the league in rushing, it looked like a death sentence. Then Orleans Darkwa rushed for 117 yards against the best run defense in football. Maybe the Giants still have something to say about this season.
- Oakland Raiders (18): The good news: Derek Carr is back from injury. The bad news: Pretty much everything else. They now sit in last place in the AFC West after a loss to the former last place team, the Los Angeles Chargers. Marshawn Lynch hasn’t been the same since his dance party against New York in week 2 (my fantasy team weeps for those bygone days). The pass rush has dried up almost completely. Things don’t get any easier next week, as they host a Kansas City team that will no doubt be fired up after their first loss of the season.
- Indianapolis Colts (28): For just a second, it looked like the Colts might actually make a move for the AFC South lead, but then the universe reminded us how weak this defense actually is. You can’t give up 3 fourth quarter touchdowns in a division game and expect to come out on top. Giving up 473 yards to the Titans doesn’t help either. With Andrew Luck suffering a setback on the road to recovering from shoulder surgery, this team really can’t afford to waste opportunities like this. Even if he comes back, it’s hard to imagine the Colts going anywhere with no running game and no defense. If it sounds like you’ve heard that before when it comes to Indy, it’s because you have.
- San Francisco 49ers (30): One of these close games has to translate into a win at some point, guys. Don’t get too discouraged. You’re way ahead of Cleveland in terms of development (especially on defense), and Kyle Shanahan is making the most of his offensive talent. In a season that has come to be defined by parity, this team is due for a win at some point in the next few week. Yes, that could absolutely mean against Dallas.
- Cleveland Browns (32): Houston might be the hottest team in the entire league right now, so piling on the Browns for this loss really isn’t fair. But with each passing week it’s becoming clearer and clearer just how fundamentally broken this franchise is from top to bottom. Myles Garrett is fortunately proving to be the pass rusher he was made out to be before the draft, with 3 sacks in his first two NFL starts.