NFL Power Rankings Week 7
By James Watkins
NFL Power Rankings Week 7
- Philadelphia Eagles (last week’s ranking: 1): They do nearly everything well. Carson Wentz leads all quarterbacks with 17 touchdown passes. They have the number 1 rushing defense in the league, allowing a remarkable 67 yards per game. They have a top 6 turnover differential. They’re the best team in the league on 3rd down (which might just be the most important stat of them all). This is the best start Philly has enjoyed since their Super Bowl season of 2004. The loss of Jason Peters is almost impossible to put into words, as he’s one of the best (if not the best) left tackles in the game today. But until further notice, the Eagles are the top of the NFL food chain.
- New England Patriots (3): It was kind of hard to see with all the fog, but New England’s defense played a hell of a game in their Super Bowl rematch with the Falcons. They’re still last in total defense (just barely below Indianapolis), but they aren’t giving up points in bunches like they were at the beginning of the season. With the offensive firepower they’ve provided to Tom Brady, that’s really all they need to win some games and continue to set the pace in the surprisingly competitive AFC East.
- Seattle Seahawks (4): Yes, the offensive line is still not that great. However, they only gave up one sack to the Giants and are giving Russell Wilson just enough time to make the plays that Seattle needs him to make. And that defense. My goodness, that defense. I know the New York offense is decimated with injuries, but Seattle didn’t even let them break 180 yards of offense. They’re already the best scoring defense in the league, and they’re looking more impregnable by the week.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5): Juju is the future. No, seriously, Juju is the future of this receiving core. Despite being the youngest player in the league at 20 years old, he’s now tied with Antonio Brown for the team lead in receiving touchdowns, with four. The defense continues to play exceptionally well, completely shutting down the Cincinnati offense in the second half of Sunday’s game. The only real weakness right now is their red zone offense. They rank a dismal 30th in red zone efficiency this season, which needs to get better if they want to compete for anything meaningful.
- Los Angeles Rams (6): Don’t look now but the Rams have found a recipe for success in this young season. Feed Todd Gurley the ball until he gets you over a hundred yards, have Jared Goff make smart decisions that get the ball in the hands of their playmakers, and make sure to convert on 3rd down (they’re second only to Philly in 3rd down efficiency). Wash, rinse, and repeat. Oh, and that’s just on the offensive side of the ball. The defense forces pressure on the quarterback like few other teams, which helps explain why they’re in the top 10 in points allowed per game in addition to being first in scoring offense. If you don’t think the Rams are legit, you aren’t paying attention.
- Kansas City Chiefs (2): This might seem harsh, but Kansas City should have won that game in Oakland. I don’t want to hear about how crazy the end of the 4th quarter was or how many calls went Oakland’s way at the end. Kansas City laid an egg in the final frame and let a double digit lead slip away. The secondary (and honestly the defense as a whole) has morphed from a strength to a surefire liability over the course of this season. With the AFC West getting tighter and tighter every week now that Oakland and Los Angeles have righted the ship, the Chiefs could find themselves in trouble pretty fast.
- Minnesota Vikings (8): The most resilient team in the NFL is right here in Minneapolis, folks. Teddy Brid? No problem, they throw Sam Bradford in and keep winning. He goes down too? No big deal, they have Case Keenum to pick up the slack. Rookie revelation Dalvin Cook tears his ACL? Don’t worry, Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray will hold down the fort. They say adversity makes you stronger, and no team has a stronger position at this point in the NFC North. Now Stefon Diggs is saying he’s ready to come back to the starting lineup, so the good news just keeps coming in.
- New Orleans Saints (9): Even without Aaron Rodgers on the field, it’s pretty damn hard to win at Lambeau Field. New Orleans walked into Green Bay and dared the Packers to stop them. Long story short, they couldn’t. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are as impressive a one-two punch in the backfield as any other in football (the two combined for 162 rush yards in the victory). Drew Brees has been a little lackadaisical with the football of late (4 interceptions in his past two games), but he’s proven he can still throw for over 300 yards week in and week out.
- Dallas Cowboys (10): Can’t ask for much more out of Dallas than their exceptional performance in San Francisco on Sunday. Ezekiel Elliot showed exactly what the Cowboys will be missing if he is suspended by the NFL in the coming weeks, with 3 total touchdowns and 219 yards from scrimmage. Dak Prescott added 3 passing and 1 rushing touchdown of his own in the rout. Dallas is getting healthier and healthier on defense, with Sean Lee finally back in the lineup. That unit recorded 5 sacks, leaving them tied for 6th in the NFL. There’s a lot of confidence oozing from this team right now, and for good reason.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (18): I’m giving this team the benefit of the doubt for the final time. They completely eviscerated the Colts in a divisional game they really needed with Houston coming on strong and Tennessee already ahead. They have been the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde club over the course of this season, going back and forth between dominant wins and humbling losses since Week 1. There’s a lot to like about this team. They’re 5th in total offense and 3rd in scoring defense. They play the Bengals, Chargers, Browns, Cardinals and Colts in the next 5 weeks. If they can’t earn a winning streak with this much going their way and that level of competition, we’ll finally know if they’re for real or not. The answer will be no.
- Buffalo Bills (16): Keeping pace with New England is all this team really needs to do right now, and they’re proving they’re up to the task. The home victory over Tampa Bay this past Sunday was closer than many Bills fans would have liked but Tyrod Taylor and the rest of the offense looked strong following their bye week. LeSean McCoy scored his first two rushing touchdowns of the season. Buffalo is definitely not to be taken lightly.
- Denver Broncos (7): Alright, maybe now it’s time to push the panic button in Denver. Their defense is still near the top of the league in most major statistics, but the offense has dried up in the past few weeks. This is how bad things have gotten for a once-dangerous unit: the Broncos were just shut out for the first time since George Bush was in the White House. George H. W. Bush. In 1992. Not to mention they lost to a division rival that is playing with a ton of confidence right now in an AFC West race that has never been more uncertain during the season.
- Detroit Lions (13): *Bye*
- Houston Texans (14): *Bye*
- Walla Walla Washington (15): I know they’ve been ravished by injuries in the secondary and I think that has something to do with their performance on Monday night. But, let’s be honest. Washington needed this one. It needed it badly. Now they’ve been swept by the top team in their division, and welcome the dangerous-looking Cowboys into town this coming week. Their receiving core has completely failed to make up for the departures of Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, and Kirk Cousins is still unable to win in the biggest moments.
- Atlanta Falcons (12): At least they didn’t blow a lead this time around. Can you say Super Bowl hangover? I knew you could (or would, eventually, in Atlanta’s case). Can’t win games if you can’t win the turnover battle, and the Falcons are dead last in takeaways this season.
- Tennessee Titans (17): Make up your mind. Are you a playoff candidate or not? Is your offense explosive or not? Has Marcus Mariota taken a step forward or not? The only sure thing when it comes to this franchise is Ryan Succop and his 55 consecutive field goals made within 50 yards. The AFC South is ripe for the taking. Take it, for Pete’s sake.
- Carolina Panthers (18): Next team. Thank you. (Sorry Cam, you’re giving me too much material to pass up).
- Los Angeles Chargers (22): Finally, after weeks of disappointment and 12 total Chargers fans finding their way to the stands, Los Angeles earned themselves a home victory. Now they’re only one game under .500 and are right back in the AFC West race. Hunter Henry is emerging as the legitimate threat at the tight end position that the Chargers expected him to be. On the other side of the ball Los Angeles is quietly putting together a solid unit: the Chargers are now 9th in scoring defense.
- Chicago Bears (24): Two impressive wins in a row for this young squad and their even younger quarterback. Mitch Trubisky barely threw for over 100 yards in this game, but he played mistake free football and kept his team in winning position while his defense provided all the scoring the Bears would need to beat Carolina. Chicago’s defense isn’t particularly scary, but they are among the most opportunistic in the league.
- Oakland Raiders (27): Clearly things can change pretty quickly in the AFC West. It’s nice to see Oakland’s offense get off the ground again, especially the resurgence of Amari Cooper who gave arguably the finest receiving performance we’ve seen thus far in 2017 (11 catches, 210 yards, and two scores). There’s a long road to climb, but even without Marshawn Lynch, the Raiders have plenty of firepower.
- Green Bay Packers (19): P-A-N-I-C
- Miami Dolphins (27): I don’t really know how much the Jay Cutler injury actually hurts them, as Matt Moore came right in and gave the Dolphins pretty much the same stat line for the game as Cutler did. Moore is a very capable backup quarterback who’s been in this system a while now. The Miami receivers are rounding into form, particularly Jarvis Landry, which guarantees Moore can come in and rely on his primary playmakers to earn yards. The defense is tied for 4th in scoring defense and can get to the quarterback regularly. Miami is in the hunt.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20): Another week, another close defeat for one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this year. It’s not that much of a shock that Tampa Bay can’t win tight games in the 4th quarter. Not only do they rank 24th in total defense, but they’re abysmal on 3rd down. They only convert 49.4% of their 3rd down plays, which is good for second to last in the league.
- Cincinnati Bengals (23): Marvin Lewis took a knee with time left on the clock and his team down by 15 points. I know Cincy couldn’t win on that point, but simply giving up on an offensive possession in order to get off the field quicker is just the most Marvin Lewis thing I have ever seen. Marv, give Joe Mixon the ball more, and don’t quit until the clock hits triple zeros.
- New York Jets (23): Despite my admiration for how tough this team plays, I can’t keep moving them up after losses, this past week in particular. They had the game in Miami in hand, and allowed Matt Moore and the Dolphins offense to yank the win away. The Jets now sit firmly in last place in the AFC East, with little hope of catching all three of the teams ahead of them. Props to Josh McCown for his third straight multi-touchdown performance. He’s a big reason the Jets aren’t pushovers this year.
- Baltimore Ravens (25): Already sporting one of the weakest offenses in the league, the Ravens have to deal with yet another injury in the receiving core. Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman still aren’t ready to return, and Mike Wallace was lost to a concussion in a deflating loss to the Vikings. Even with all three of those receivers healthy, the Ravens weren’t a particularly frightening team. Without them and without a solid run game, I wouldn’t be surprised if they struggle to break 200 yards of offense in the coming weeks like they did against Minnesota.
- New York Giants (28): New York got their dignity victory last week in Denver, but Seattle is a different animal when compared to the Broncos right now. Evan Engram is filling in nicely as the number 1 receiver, but he can’t carry the offensive skill position load by himself. The team is playing better, but they’re just too beat up at this point to expect much more than a very long season.
- Arizona Cardinals (26): I hope you weren’t betting on Adrian Peterson handing your fantasy team a win every week. After a stellar debut with his new team, AP ran for 21 yards on 11 carries against the Rams. Now, Los Angeles has a great defense, so there’s no reason to jump all over Peterson for this performance. But it’s surely extra alarming now that Carson Palmer is most likely out for the rest of the year with a broken arm. The Cards are going to need the running game to shoulder the load in his absence, and with such a small and rather inconsistent sample size from their new acquisition, it’s nearly impossible to predict what this team will look like moving forward on offense.
- Indianapolis Colts (30): Two weeks ago this franchise was actually in the hunt for the lead in their division. Despite missing Andrew Luck and very low expectations for this season, the Colts had quietly won a few games and had a great chance to turn their season around against Tennessee and Jacksonville. Now they’ve lost two straight against fellow AFC South teams, and suddenly this year looks bleak again. No one gets pushed around at the line of scrimmage more than the Colts. They’re 24th in sacks, and they also give up the most in the entire league. Hopefully they’ll invest in some lineman in the offseason. Or not, just like every other year.
- San Francisco 49ers (31): Ouch. I guess they can’t all be close losses, can they San Fran?
- The Factory of Sadness (32): Myles Garrett added another sack. The Browns have now had two successful draft choices in the past 10 years. And now the other (Joe Thomas) is out for the remainder of the season. It would be mean to pile on at this point.