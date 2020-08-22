NHL Power Rankings: Super Eight



1. Maita Best Wishes (Kill Rock Stars)

2. Night Glitter Night Glitter (Nine Mile)

3. Moses Sumney Grae (Jagjaguwar)

4. Starchild And The New Romantic FOREVER (New Romantic World)

5. Braids Shadow Offering (Secret City)

6. Choir Boy Gathering Swans (Dais)

7. Dehd Flower Of Devotion (Fire Talk)

8. Buscabulla Regresa (Ribbon)

9. Deerhoof Future Teenage Cave Artists (Joyful Noise)

10. Phoebe Bridgers Punisher (Dead Oceans)