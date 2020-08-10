NHL Power Rankings: The Sweetest 16



1. Buscabulla Regresa (Ribbon)

2. Margaret Glaspy Devotion (ATO)

3. Choir Boy Gathering Swans (Dais)

4. Moses Sumney Grae (Jagjaguwar)

5. R.A.P. Ferreira Purple Moonlight Pages (Ruby Yacht)

6. Deeper Auto-Pain (Fire Talk)

7. Trace Mountains Lost In The Country (Lame-O)

8. Empress Of I'm Your Empress Of (Terrible)

9. Sufjan Stevens Aporia (Asthmatic Kitty)

10. The Garden Kiss My Super Bowl Ring (Epitaph)