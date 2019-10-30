Off the Tracks! NHL Power Rankings Week 4



1. Sui Zhen Losing, Linda (Cascine)

2. Men I Trust Oncle Jazz (Self-Released)

3. Big Thief Two Hands (4AD/Beggars Group)

4. Black Marble Bigger Than Life (Sacred Bones)

5. Vivian Girls Memory (Polyvinyl)

6. Dotzio How to Fall Asleep (Self-Released)

7. Velvet Negroni Neon Brown (4AD/Beggars Group)

8. Vagabon Vagabon (Nonesuch)

9. New Pornographers In the Morse Code Of Brake Lights (Concord)

10. Chukwu Process (Veriditas)