“oh my” by NADINE – Review

Review by Sandy Fairclough

Score: 7/10

The first word that comes to mind after listening to NADINE’s first full-length album is poetry. One of my favorite things about music and one of the first things I look for when listening to a new artist is lyric quality and “Oh My” did not disappoint with beautiful lines in each song expressing ideas about life and love. It all begins with a funk/jazz drum solo and only gets more interesting from there. Woven into the multi-genre exploration we get the that overall vibe is filled with dreamy pop sounds complemented by lead singer Nadia Hulett’s smooth vocals. In the album the band explores different instrumentation, even including a track dedicated solely to an instrumental; “New Step”, which certainly encompasses the idea of different genres mixed with subtle pop and serves as a fun little interlude before the record takes a turn away from the faster moving tunes and explores some more poignant themes. Following “New Step” is “That Neon Sign” which is my personal favorite on the record. It starts off with Hulett’s voice alone, which rises and swells. She is obviously talented; I had chills from the first listening of that song. The emotion conveyed in her voice is so raw and real, the track definitely made it onto my “Feeling Blue” playlist. The album also explores different vocal choices, such as in the first track “Nook;” giggles bubble up from different corners of the song. In tracks like “Ultra Pink,” “Plinth,” and “Contigo,” they explore ideas using spoken word rather than singing, helping to paint a hazy dream-world. She also whispers certain words and lines behind the lyrics. It almost feels like we’re being told secrets through these lyrics, they feel sacred and personal.

Overall, in some ways, the sound reminded me a little bit of HAIM’s Days Are Gone, but perhaps with more softness, and subtlety. It’s a go-to if you’re looking for a calm, refreshing atmosphere, with a little bit of musical edge in the form of the jazz/ funk exploration. It’s absolutely a success for NADINE’s first album, and I’m excited to see what they come up with next.

You can catch Sandy as the host of “Midnight Tunes” every Monday from 12 to 2 AM on WPTS Radio. This review was edited by John Wright of the WPTS Editorial Board.

Listen Here…

Open in Spotify