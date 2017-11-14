Pinstripe Sunny Live Show Review

Written by Emma Cave

Photos and Video by Noah Wherley

Audio Production by Evan Lawrence

The first time I met David Pirozzi, front man of Pinstripe Sunny, I sat as the freshman noob at WPTS’s annual meet and greet. Assuming him to be just another member of the station, I complimented the snazzy white cat pin on his jacket and his well-styled turtleneck. Revealing that he snagged it from the Salvation Army, we dove into your average college kid conversation, addressing the gems that can be found at second-hand shops (did someone say college budget?) and the science of choosing the perfect shoe and sock combination. Flash forward 3 weeks and I’m standing in a basement, listening to a set and wondering who the heck was playing these dreamy, almost jazz-like, songs. Peering over the heads of others in the crowded room, I was nothing short of shocked when I saw Dave playing guitar, singing to the crowd.

“Watching him perform “Red Colored Elegy”, with deep guitar tones paralleled by the occasional falsetto…”

Watching him perform “Red Colored Elegy”, with deep guitar tones paralleled by the occasional falsetto, I felt like I was witnessing the lovechild of Youth Lagoon and King Krule, a combination the crowd seemed to be loving just as much as I was. But what ended the night on the perfect note was not only the final upbeat sounds of “Boo Shimmy”, but the line of people lingering after the set, waiting to give all the band members hugs and have a friendly conversation about the events of the school week. The combination of soothing lo-fi melodies and engaging track names (queue Ladypants, Davey P’s potato demo mix ’95) makes it no surprise that Pinstripe Sunny gets all the local love and only adds to the relatable nature of the band and all its members. But what remains so special about that performance, as well as Dave’s appearance on live show in the WPTS studio, is simply the idea that someone who is a student like me, someone I can have a conversation with about the underrated nature of turtlenecks, someone who is downright relatable, has such amazing talent. It’s almost unexpected to watch a person not much older than yourself create these songs and execute them with artistry, then turn around and laugh about the homework they haven’t started yet that’s due tomorrow, but it’s also massively inspiring. Whether you find them on Bandcamp, catch them live around the Pittsburgh area, or find yourself having a conversation with Dave on the science of cool socks, Pinstripe sunny is bound to leave you smiling.