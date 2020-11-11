Pitt Basketball Releases Men’s, Women’s ACC Schedules

by Zack Gibney

The Pitt Panthers Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams both released their 2020-21 schedules for ACC play earlier this week, with both teams’ conference campaigns getting underway in early December.

Coach Jeff Capel will be entering his 3rd season at the helm for the Panthers, and after going 16-17 (6-14 in the ACC) last season, Pitt will look to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. On the men’s side, Capel’s group will match up against the Northwestern Wildcats in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on December 9th, a team they defeated 72-59 last season. Additionally, Gardner-Webb has announced they will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers on December 12, but Pitt has yet to confirm. Pitt will open ACC play on the road in Miami on December 16., before returning to the Petersen Events Center for the home conference opener against Louisville on December 22nd.

MBB Home Games:

Louisville(12/22), Notre Dame (1/2), Florida State (1/9), Syracuse (1/16), Duke (1/19 or 1/20), North Carolina (1/26 or 1/27), Virginia Tech (2/2 or 2/3), NC State (2/16 or 2/17), Clemson (2/21), and Wake Forest (3/2 or 3/3).

MBB Road Games:

Miami (12/16), Duke (12/29 or 12/30), Georgia Tech (1/12 or 1/13), Boston College (1/23), Wake Forest (2/7), Louisville (2/9 or 2/10), Syracuse (2/13), Virginia (2/23 or 2/24), NC State (2/28) and Clemson (3/5 or 3/6).

The Men’s ACC Tournament will tip off on March 9 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

For the women, head coach Lance White will also be entering his 3rd season with the program. In non-conference action, the Panthers will begin the season on November 25 hosting George Mason at the Petersen Events, per reporting by Mitchell Northam. They will begin their 20 game ACC slate, a first for the conference, at Virginia Tech on December 10 and and open the home portion of ACC play against Clemson December 13.

WBB Home Games:

Clemson (12/13), Boston College (12/31), North Carolina (1/3), Clemson (1/10), Miami (1/21), Virginia (1/31), Virginia Tech (2/4), Syracuse (2/7), Louisville (2/18), and Notre Dame (2/22).

WBB Road Games:

Virginia Tech (12/10), Florida St. (12/20), Louisville (1/7), Notre Dame (1/14), Boston College (1/24), Syracuse (1/28), Wake Forest (2/11), Duke (2/14), NC State (2/25), and Georgia Tech (2/28).

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will begin on March 3 in Greensboro, NC.

The Pitt Athletic Department also announced the seating plan for games at the Peterson Events Center for the upcoming season, which will allow for 1,250 spectators for all home contests, including around 350 students, including the Pitt Band and spirit squads.

All home men’s and women’s home games, as well as the ACC Tournament, are broadcasted on WPTS Radio. Game times are still TBD.