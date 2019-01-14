Pitt Falters Against Boston College, Loses 59-55

by Phil Stein

Pitt started out on fire taking an 8 to 3 lead with 4:29 left in the 1st Quarter. Pitt continued to dominate leading 15 to 8 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Boston College stormed back to take the lead 20 to 19 with 5:29 left to go in the 2nd Quarter.

A mid-court three by Jasmine Whitney kept the game close as Boston College led 29-27 at the halftime. Boston College maintained the lead 34-33 with 4:56 left in the 3rd Quarter. Boston College extended their lead to five as the 3rd quarter ended, leading 44-39. Boston College continued to control the game as they led 52 to 42 with 4:43 left in the game.

Pitt fought back but it wasn’t enough as they lost 59 to 55.