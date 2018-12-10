Pitt Football Wide Receiver Tre Tipton Joins WPTS Radio’s “The Over Under”

Tre Tipton, Pitt Football wide receiver and ACC Coastal Champion, joins Mike Elesinmogun and Willie Keeler on this week’s episode of “The Over Under,” reflecting on the team’s season and his experiences as a student-athlete at the University of Pittsburgh. After missing last season due to a knee injury, Tipton has bounced back in 2018, helping the team to its Coastal Division title through his work on offense and special teams.