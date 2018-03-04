Pitt Gymnastics Star Haley Brechwald Joins ‘The Prowl’

Pitt Gymnastics freshman phenom Haley Brechwald discusses her first season at Pitt with Jason Earle and Seb Curtin of ‘The Prowl.’ Brechwald has been named the EAGL Rookie of the Week on four occasions this season. She also won the All-Around in her first three meets at the Fitzgerald Field House. Additionally, Brechwald has been a key component of the team’s success this year. The Panthers posted the highest away score in program history (196.100) at Texas Woman’s, in which she won the All-Around with a score of 39.325, the 7th highest all-time mark for a Panther.