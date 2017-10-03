Pitt is Back!

Take Tuesday

By Arthur W Mueller

Pitt is back! The Panthers defeated the Rice Owls 42-10 on Saturday, with quarterback Max Browne throwing for 410 yards. Max Browne was named the “ACC Offensive Back of the Week” because apparently that’s a thing. It’s the first win for Pitt since their season opener against Youngstown St. Now that the Panthers are back on track, the sky is the limit.

The haters might point out that Rice is really bad. Their only win on the season is over a UTEP team that is so bad that they fired their head coach this week. Pitt’s averaged 2.1 yards per carry and their leading rusher was starting safety Jordan Whitehead with 24 yards. Pitt should have been able to push around Rice and run the clock out in the second half. These are all valid points that shouldn’t get in the way of the fact that Pitt is back.

NBA

The NBA is changing the format of the all-star game. Basically the Eastern Conference has gotten so bad that it doesn’t make sense to sort all-stars by conference. This means that we won’t get to watch an all-star game where the Western Conference starts Kevin Durant and the East counters with Kevin Love. This year, the players will pick teams. It won’t make the gameplay in the all-star game any better, but it will give us some weird NBA storylines, so I guess it’s cool.

It Just Means More Update of the Week

In the Southeastern Conference, it just means more. Nobody showed this more than Tennessee coach Butch Jones who brought donuts to the game against Georgia on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/Vol_Football/status/914147090158075904

He could have left it at that, but this is the SEC. It just means more. Butch Jones went and put a donut on the scoreboard.

Tennessee can’t just be bad. They have to be extraordinarily bad because in the SEC, it just means more. Tennessee had one offensive play longer than ten yards. That play resulted in a fumble.