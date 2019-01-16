Pitt Takes Down #11 Florida State, 75-62

by Phil Stein

Florida State opened strong with a four point lead with 16 minutes left in the 1st half. Pitt stormed back to take the lead 13 to 12 with 11:45 left in the first half. The Panthers held their slight lead 20 to 19 with 7:45 left in the 1st half. Florida State tied up the game at 28 with 3:48 left in the first half.

The Panthers took the lead 36 to 34 at the half. Pitt extended their lead to start the second half 42 to 38 with 15:48 left in the game. Florida State took back the lead 45 to 44 with 11:50 left in the game. The Panthers dominated in the next few minutes taking the lead 57 to 49 with 7:50 left to go. The Panthers maintained their lead 64 to 55 with 2:43 left in the game.

The Panthers shocked the world by Upsetting the #11 Florida State Seminoles 75 to 62.