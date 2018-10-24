Pitt Women’s Soccer falls to Notre Dame 2-0

by Sean Magguilli

For the last time this season, The Pittsburgh Panthers looked to defend their home pitch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday afternoon. Having not scored in the past three games, the Panthers aimed to right that wrong on Senior Day.

In the 12th minute, Notre Dame midfielder Sammi Fisher scored her first goal of the game. Notre Dame out-shot Pitt six to four in the first half and looked dominant offensively throughout the entire game. The Panthers could not seem to get out of their own way early in this game. They committed six fouls in the first half, one of which led to Sammi Fisher’s first half goal.

Pitt went into halftime trailing by just one goal, but it did not take Notre Dame long to extend their lead in the second half. Sammi Fisher found the back of the net in the 56th minute for her second goal off the assist from Senior Sabrina Flores. Despite having more opportunities to score in the second half, Pitt could not rally late in the game. The Panthers hung even with Notre Dame in offensive pace in the second half, with each team taking ten shots in the second half. However, they could not match Notre Dame’s efficiency. Taylor Pryce had the team’s best opportunity to score on a breakaway play that she shot wide right of the goal.

This was the last home game for seniors Clare Beahn, Alli Higgs, Ashley Moreira, Taylor Pryce, Mikayla Schmidt and Bel van Noorden as well as manager Ian Troost. The Panthers travel to Boston College this Thursday for their last game of the year.