Pittsburgh Women Win First ACC Game Against UNC, 91-78

by Phil Stein

Pittsburgh opened the game on a ten to three run thanks to three three-pointers, two of which were by Cassidy Walsh. The Panthers had a 28 to 21 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to Cassidy Walsh going four for five from behind the arc. Pittsburgh led 40 to 32 with 4:27 left in the first half thanks to seven points by Kauai Bradley.

Pittsburgh led 53 to 37 at the half, shooting 66% from the floor and 75% from beyond the arc. North Carolina continued to struggle on the court as Paris Kea missed every three-pointer she took. Thanks to North Carolina’s struggles Pittsburgh maintained the lead 62 to 51.

At the end of the third quarter Cassidy Walsh, Danielle Garven, Jasmine Whitney, and Kauai Bradley all had more than 10 points and Pitt led 72 to 58 at the end of the game. Danielle Garven set a career high in points with 21 as Pittsburgh continued to shoot well and led 78 to 67 with just over five minutes left in the game. Both Danielle Garven and Cassidy Walsh set career highs in points with 27 and 22 respectively as Pittsburgh won 91 to 78.

The victory marks Pittsburgh’s first ACC win since February 1st, 2018 against Clemson.