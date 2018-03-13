Please Rewind: Birdman

The top two Video and DVD Rental store co-owners, Hank and Clay discuss movie rental tips and insider secrets and count down “The Top Six Movies to Watch This Week That We Watched to Rate for You”. Later, they speak with Eric Peterson, a known hater of all things avian.

“Please Rewind” is a good show podcast from Hank and Clay, who own and co-own the most successful preowned VHS and DVD rental service in the Pittsburgh area. Every episode Hank and Clay sometimes give tips and insider tricks so that you can run your own rental service if you want to maybe. Each episode is brought to you by WPTS and the Make a Nightmare Foundation.