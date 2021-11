On November 21st, Protomartyr will be playing at Club Cafe! Coming off their newest album, Ultimate Success Story, they will get their first chance to show it off live during their first tour since lockdown. WPTS is thrilled to have a few tickets to giveaway to a couple of lucky fans!

This show is 21+ so you will be required to show a valid ID at the doors

