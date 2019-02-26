4th Annual WPTS Radio Ride – March 23

Join WPTS Radio at our 4th annual Radio Ride on March 23! The WPTS Radio Ride is an alleycat scavenger hunt through the streets of Pittsburgh. There is a pre-registeration fee of $10 per person, which serves as a charitable donation to the Variety Children’s Charity, who build specialized bicycles for disabled children. Team price caps at $30, so your 4th person is free!

2-4 people per team.

Registration at 10:30, race at 11. Meet at the porch of the William Pitt Union, Bigelow Side.