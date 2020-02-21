3 2 1 … Go! Radio Ride

Join WPTS Radio and the Pitt Bike Collective for our 5th annual Radio Ride! The WPTS Radio Ride is an alleycat scavenger hunt through the streets of Pittsburgh. To sign up check out https://bit.ly/2V12IJO, or wait for the event on March 21st. It’ll be $10 per person for pre-registration, and $15 per person at time of event, all proceeds go to Variety, The Children’s Charity, who build specialized bikes for children with disabilities. Teams will be 2-4 people and if you don’t have a team, you can join one by emailing wptscommunityevents@gmail.com

Registration: 10:30 am

Event starts: 11 am

Meet at Posvar Hall, Pitt Bike Cave.

RSVP to our Facebook event: https://bit.ly/2T1Pr13

View the full rules and sign up below!