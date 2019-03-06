Raising the Standards: A Conversation with Pitt Gymnastics Head Coach Samantha Snider

WPTS Radio’s Jason Earle and Sebastian Curtin sit down with Samantha Snider, who has made her mark on the University of Pittsburgh in just her second season as the Head Gymnastics Coach. In 2018, she led Pitt to its first NCAA Regional Championship appearance since 2013 while the team also set a new program record on the bars. The Panthers have continued their steady progress in 2019, already just one win away from matching last season’s total with three weeks of regular season competition still remaining.