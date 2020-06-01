Below is a continually updated list of resources to help out, be well informed, and be an ally. If you choose to protest, please be advised to do it in a manner that promotes safety for yourself and others around you.

Donations:

Black Lives Matter: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019 Know Your Rights Camp (Legal Defense Initiative will pay for legal assistance for people protesting in MPLS): https://secure.eifoundation.org/site/Donation2?df_id=6082&mfc_pref=T&6082.donation=form1&s_src=kyrcmain&utm_source=kyrcmain

Reclaim the Block (Minneapolis): https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2

Minnesota Freedom Fund: https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/

Black Visions Collective’s fund: https://www.payit2.com/fundraiser/98548

Northstar Health Collective (providing assistance to those injured while protesting): https://northstarhealth.wordpress.com/donate/

Bukit Bail Fund (Pittsburgh): https://www.bukitbailfund.org

Philadelphia Bail Fund: https://www.phillybailfund.org/

Philly Bail Out: https://www.phillybailout.com/donate.html

LGBTQ Freedom Fund: https://lgbtqfund.org

National Bail Fund Network: https://www.communityjusticeexchange.org/nbfn-directory

Petitions:

“Tell Minneapolis City Council to Defund the Police”: https://secure.everyaction.com/eR7GA7oz70GL8doBq19LrA2

“Justice for George Floyd”: https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd

“#JusticeForFloyd: Demand the officers who killed George Floyd are charged with murder”: https://act.colorofchange.org/sign/justiceforfloyd_george_floyd_minneapolis

Mental Health Resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454

Crisis Text Line: Text “HELLO” to 741741

Anxiety Social Net: www.anxietysocialnet.com Anxiety and Depression Association of America: www.adaa.org

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance: www.dbsalliance.org

“The Safe Place” App is: available on all Android, Apple Devices, as well as Google Play. Minority mental health app geared specifically towards the black community

Ourselves Black: https://ourselvesblack.com/home Black-owned and run website that provides information about mental health promotion and positive coping as well as resources related to mental illness and treatment



Protest Safety:

ACLU’s guide to protesters’ rights: https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights/

Amnesty International’s guide to protest safety: https://www.amnestyusa.org/pdfs/SafeyDuringProtest_F.pdf

Guide on how to dress safely at a protest where police violence might occur: http://www.hopesandfears.com/hopes/city/how-to-gear-up/216551-what-to-wear-protest

Guide on what to do if you’re arrested at a protest: http://occupypeace.blogspot.com/2011/10/arrested-at-protest-how-to-plan-for-it.html \

Guides on documenting a protest: https://ijnet.org/en/story/tips-staying-safe-while-covering-violent-protests https://splc.org/2020/05/splc-tip-sheet-covering-protests/

Guide on how to stay safe during a protest during the pandemic: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1o1VSvdRvQYr-5puhJHfQx7vh3mza64P02Mbs1yE6oPQ/edit#heading=h.gu2nzabl2wr3

Pro-bono legal representation for protest arrests: Pittsburgh: email lisa@lisamiddleman.com Philadelphia: call 215-968-1899

Use Whatsapp or the Signal app for encrypted, safe communication

Anti-Racism Literature/Informative resources

Websites Unlearning Racism: Resources for teaching anti-racism: https://www.thoughtco.com/teaching-anti-racism-4149582 White Anti-Racism: Living the Legacy Master list of allied organizations and events: www.ally.wiki Direct links for articles to read, videos to watch, and more: goodgoodgood.co/anti-racism-resources



Books “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander “A More Beautiful and Terrible History” by Jeanne Theoharis “They Can’t Kill Us All” by Wesley Lowery “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas



Social Media Pages