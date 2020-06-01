Resources
Below is a continually updated list of resources to help out, be well informed, and be an ally. If you choose to protest, please be advised to do it in a manner that promotes safety for yourself and others around you.
Donations:
- Black Lives Matter: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019
- Know Your Rights Camp (Legal Defense Initiative will pay for legal assistance for people protesting in MPLS): https://secure.eifoundation.org/site/Donation2?df_id=6082&mfc_pref=T&6082.donation=form1&s_src=kyrcmain&utm_source=kyrcmain
- Reclaim the Block (Minneapolis): https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2
- Minnesota Freedom Fund: https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/
- Black Visions Collective’s fund: https://www.payit2.com/fundraiser/98548
- Northstar Health Collective (providing assistance to those injured while protesting): https://northstarhealth.wordpress.com/donate/
- Bukit Bail Fund (Pittsburgh): https://www.bukitbailfund.org
- Philadelphia Bail Fund: https://www.phillybailfund.org/
- Philly Bail Out: https://www.phillybailout.com/donate.html
- LGBTQ Freedom Fund: https://lgbtqfund.org
- National Bail Fund Network: https://www.communityjusticeexchange.org/nbfn-directory
Petitions:
- “Tell Minneapolis City Council to Defund the Police”: https://secure.everyaction.com/eR7GA7oz70GL8doBq19LrA2
- “Justice for George Floyd”: https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd
- “#JusticeForFloyd: Demand the officers who killed George Floyd are charged with murder”: https://act.colorofchange.org/sign/justiceforfloyd_george_floyd_minneapolis
Mental Health Resources:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454
- Crisis Text Line: Text “HELLO” to 741741
- Anxiety Social Net: www.anxietysocialnet.com
- Anxiety and Depression Association of America: www.adaa.org
- Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance: www.dbsalliance.org
- “The Safe Place” App is: available on all Android, Apple Devices, as well as Google Play.
- Minority mental health app geared specifically towards the black community
- Ourselves Black: https://ourselvesblack.com/home
- Black-owned and run website that provides information about mental health promotion and positive coping as well as resources related to mental illness and treatment
Protest Safety:
- ACLU’s guide to protesters’ rights: https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights/
- Amnesty International’s guide to protest safety: https://www.amnestyusa.org/pdfs/SafeyDuringProtest_F.pdf
- Guide on how to dress safely at a protest where police violence might occur: http://www.hopesandfears.com/hopes/city/how-to-gear-up/216551-what-to-wear-protest
- Guide on what to do if you’re arrested at a protest: http://occupypeace.blogspot.com/2011/10/arrested-at-protest-how-to-plan-for-it.html\
- Guides on documenting a protest:
- Guide on how to stay safe during a protest during the pandemic: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1o1VSvdRvQYr-5puhJHfQx7vh3mza64P02Mbs1yE6oPQ/edit#heading=h.gu2nzabl2wr3
- Pro-bono legal representation for protest arrests:
- Pittsburgh: email lisa@lisamiddleman.com
- Philadelphia: call 215-968-1899
- Use Whatsapp or the Signal app for encrypted, safe communication
Anti-Racism Literature/Informative resources
- Websites
- Unlearning Racism: Resources for teaching anti-racism: https://www.thoughtco.com/teaching-anti-racism-4149582
- White Anti-Racism: Living the Legacy
- Master list of allied organizations and events: www.ally.wiki
- Direct links for articles to read, videos to watch, and more: goodgoodgood.co/anti-racism-resources
- Books
- “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
- “A More Beautiful and Terrible History” by Jeanne Theoharis
- “They Can’t Kill Us All” by Wesley Lowery
- “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou
- “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi
- “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
Social Media Pages
- Antiracist Research & Policy Center
- Instagram: @antiracismctr
- Twitter: @AntiracismCtr
- Audre Lorde Project
- Instagram: @audrelordeproject
- Twitter: @audrelorde
- Black Women’s Blueprint
- Instagram: @blackwomensblueprint
- Twitter: @BlackWomensBP
- City of Asylum
- Instagram: @cityofasylum
- Twitter: @cityofasylum
- Color of Change
- Instagram: @colorofchange
- Twitter: @ColorOfChange
- Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)
- Instagram: @eji_org
- Twitter: @eji_org
- Families Belong Together
- Instagram: @fams2gether
- Twitter: @fams2gether
- The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
- Instagram: @civilrightsorg
- Twitter: @civilrightsorg
- Muslim Girl
- Instagram:@muslimgirl
- Twitter: @muslimgirl
- MPower Change
- Instagram: @mpowerchange
- Twitter: @MPower_Change
- NAACP
- Instagram: @naacp
- Twitter: @NAACP
- Showing Up For Racial Justice — Pittsburgh Chapter
- Twitter: @endwhitesilence
- SisterSong
- Instagram: sistersong_woc
- Twitter: @SisterSong_WOC
- United We Dream
- Instagram:@unitedwedream
- Twitter: @UNITEDWEDREAM
- Snapchat: @unitedwedream