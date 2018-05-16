Save Face Release Single “Heartache”

By Stevie Priller



Yesterday, New Jersey band Save Face released the newest single, “Heartache,” from their upcoming album, Merci, scheduled to release July 13 via Epitaph Records. They released the first single, “Bad” a little over a month ago.

“Heartache” is reminiscent of the song “Preoccupied” from their 2016 release Folly; vocalist Tyler Povanda makes sure you know it’s a Save Face song. However, “Heartache” is a lot chiller than their previously released songs (other than their On The Rocks recordings, of course).

Based on the two tracks we’ve heard so far, Merci is album to look forward to! Check out the video for “Heartache,” their upcoming tour dates with Prince Daddy & The Hyena (sadly, no Pittsburgh dates), and the album tracklist below!

Content Warning: The imagery in this video contains the use of both subtle and, at times, drastic color/light movement. Those sensitive to sudden light-to-dark cuts and/or color/light motion may want to watch with caution.

Save Face Tour Dates:

7/19 • The Annex | Redding, CA

7/20 • Bottom of the Hill | San Francisco, CA

7/21 • Bootleg Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

7/23 • Club Congress | Tucson, AZ

7/24 • The Tame Impala | Albuquerque, NM

7/26 • Jack’s Patio | San Antonio, TX

7/27 • The Secret Group | Houston, TX

7/28 • House Show | Denton, TX

7/29 • 89th Street Collective | Oklahoma City, OK

7/30 • FOH Lounge | Springfield, MO

7/31 • Hoosier Dome | Indianapolis, IN

8/1 • Pyramid Scheme | Grand Rapids, MI

8/2 • Big Room Bar | Columbus, OH

8/3 • Amityville Music Hall | Amityville, NY

8/4 • House Show | Albany, NY

Merci Tracklist:

Merci Bad Blues Heartache Weak Jonesin’ Pour Mercy Plans Nothin’ Reds Love Rien Yours

You can find more music and information on the Save Face website