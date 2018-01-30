A story from the owner of South Side Tattoo, Veronica Delaney

“About 8 years ago this beautiful girl walked into my shop for a tattoo. She was new to Pittsburgh but it wasn’t her first tattoo. Tattooing after tattoo, talking through all and there were many I called her Caroline. We became friends went out for dinner, drinks talking laughing. Eight years later she’s now an extraordinary orthopedic surgeon and her name isn’t Caroline. I asked her why she never corrected me and she said it was because it seemed like I was so happy calling her that. Two morals to this story: if it doesn’t hurt anyone to let someone be happy let them, and you never know what’s under their clothes.”