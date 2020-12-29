Former WPTS Sports Directors Kevin Wheeler (left, ’14-’15) and Joe Rokicki (right, ’15-’16) reunite on the airwaves to recollect their glory days in Oakland while serving up delicious takes on the players and local institutions of the bygone years!

This hour-long feature aired December 17, 2020.

