WPTS Ticket Giveaway for Standard Broadcast 2/6

Pittsburgh-based indie rock quartet Standard Broadcast are playing in their home city on February 6th at Thunderbird Cafe! Providing their own unique spin on a blend of indie-rock and indie-folk tradition with powerful vocals and a cello player, this show is a great way to spend a Thursday night listening to some local music. WPTS Radio is excited to be working with Roxian Live on a giveaway to win two tickets to see them perform alongside Pittsburgh alt-hip-hop outfit Back Alley Sound!

