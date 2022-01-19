STRFKR Giveaway at Mr. Smalls 02/04

STRFKR is returning to Pittsburgh to play at Mr. Smalls Theater on February 4th, 2022! Joining them will be The Undercover Dream Lovers and Das Kope. STRFKR was busy during the pandemic, releasing multiple projects over the course of 2020 and they are coming to the stage to perform these songs live for the first time!

WPTS is giving you the opportunity to catch this can’t miss show! Click on the link below to enter the giveaway and give yourself the chance to get a pair of tickets to see STRFKR at Mr. Smalls Theater.

http://www.rafflecopter.com/rafl/display/2595128d87/?