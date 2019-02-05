Syracuse Sweeps Season Series, Defeats Pittsburgh 65-56

by Phil Stein

After Pittsburgh toppled #22 Florida State, they immediately began a five game slide, which began and currently ends with Syracuse. Pittsburgh lost the first of the two match-ups back in January by eleven, and were marred by ineffective inside play by the big men. Last Saturday, Pittsburgh lost again by eleven, but this time had strong play by Terrell Brown. Sadly, they could not get their threes to fall and ended the night at 22%.