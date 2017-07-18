Take Tuesday: Lakers Match Celtics 17 NBA Titles

By Arthur W Mueller

The Celtics no longer stand alone as the team with the most NBA championships. Last night, the Lakers won the NBA Summer League Championship, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 110-98. The Lakers won despite Summer League MVP Lonzo Ball missing the game with an injury. Kyle Kuzma more than made up for his absence scoring 30 points on very efficient 11/16 shooting, including an impressive three point shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. For his efforts, Kuzma was named the NBA Summer League championship game MVP.

While the Lakers have won 16 NBA regular season titles, this is their first Summer League title. This puts them in a tie with their arch-rival, the Boston Celtics who have won all 17 of their titles during the regular season. However, the Celtics have only won one title in the past thirty years, while the Lakers have a young star in Lonzo Ball as well as many other good young players and plenty of cap space to chase next season’s loaded free agent class. This tie may not last long.