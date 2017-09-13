Take Tuesday: Odell Beckham Jr. Still Has Not Learned His Lesson

Odell Beckham Jr. Still Has Not Learned His Lesson

Take Tuesday

Arthur W Mueller

The NFL season started this week. It mostly picked up right where it left off; a bunch of mediocre games featuring players like “Scott Tolzien” and “Tom Savage.”

Another thing that hasn’t changed is the behavior of New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. This week he’s at it again, correcting TJ Miller in a cell phone commercial. This is OBJ’s fourth season in the NFL; you would think he would have some class by now. Instead, he’s correcting a star Hollywood actor who is trying to talk about sports. TJ Miller clearly doesn’t know a lot about sports but he’s trying to learn. The last thing he needs is a diva wide receiver embarrassing him by showing off how much more he knows about sports. Well folks, there is one thing Odell Beckham Jr doesn’t know about: respect. TJ Miller was in Deadpool. He has to deal with Ryan Reynolds; he shouldn’t have to deal with OBJ. The Giants aren’t going anywhere until Odell Beckham Jr grows up and learns how to be a leader.

The Things People Will Be Talking About This Week

This is the part of the column where you can get caught up on all of the weekend’s football action so that you can sound smart when you hear your friends talking about football.

Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners destroyed the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night. While it took Oklahoma a while to get going, they dominated the whole game. After the game, quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrated the win by planting Oklahoma’s flag at midfield. Some thin-skinned Ohio State fans are upset about this. Fortunately for them, I have a solution. If you don’t want someone planting their flag in your field, just don’t lose games at home.

Oklahoma’s win is huge for them and the whole Big 12. Last year, there was a narrative that the Big 12 was a weak conference. Oklahoma’s win improves the perception of the conference, so that even if the Big 12 conference champ isn’t Oklahoma, this win will still help them.

Ohio State still has time to figure their offense out, but if they don’t, it is going to be a long season.

Penn State won this week, but I guess if it’s just another game to them it probably isn’t worth mentioning here.

Washington State managed to score 21 unanswered points in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter against Boise State to force overtime. They did this despite losing their starting quarterback to an injury earlier in the game. Washington State is now 2-0 on the season and could be a sleeper team in the PAC 12.

In the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs embarrassed the New England Patriots on opening night. Depending on your fandom this means either:

This is going to be the year Alex Smith breaks out and becomes an elite quarterback. The Patriots are vulnerable this season. We shouldn’t overreact to one game. The Patriots are still the defending Super Bowl Champions. Roger Goodell was in attendance so he could conspire to rig the game against the Patriots.

Shout out to the Colts for rolling into a season with Scott Tolzien when they knew that Andrew Luck would miss an extended amount of time with shoulder surgery. Too bad there isn’t an available quarterback who is only five years removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

Hero of the Week

Rob Gronkowski

On Saturday, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “Been following up on Hurricane Irma a lot the past few days. Did some research on hurricanes and been learning a lot bout Mother Nature.” It’s good to see Rob Gronkowski doing his part to learn about the natural disasters that are affecting millions of people in Texas and Florida.

Fans of the Week

Every Georgia fan that took over Notre Dame’s Stadium.

There is no better way to embarrass a team than by turning one of their home games into a road game. This week, Georgia fans flocked to South Bend, Indiana and it worked. Georgia won the game 20-19.

Could Alabama Beat the Browns?

The Browns lost to the Steelers this week while Alabama beat Fresno State. This tells us little about the quality of these teams. While we didn’t learn if Alabama could beat the Cleveland Browns this week, we did learn that Cal can beat the Chicago Bears. That’s because Cal won a lawsuit this week against the Chicago Bears. It turns out that Cal has a trademark on the phrase “Go Bears” because their team’s nickname is the Golden Bears. If you see a bear in the woods, don’t try to warn your friends to run by yelling, “Go, Bears!” You would be infringing on a copyright.

The It Just Meaning More of the Week

Texas A&M has installed rumble strips on a road in College Station that will play a Texas A&M fight song if you drive over the strips at the correct speed. The rumble strips are supposed to improve road safety by encouraging Texas A&M fans to drive the speed limit. Good for Texas A&M coming up with a creative way to get people to obey traffic laws.

In Memoriam

Today September 12, marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Lennay Kekua. Lennay was the imaginary girlfriend of then Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o. Her death inspired the Notre Dame football team to get destroyed in the BCS National Championship game by Alabama. While Lennay Kekua wasn’t real, her impact on the Notre Dame football team certainly was. Since her death, Notre Dame has been bad at football, going 4-8 last season. Rest in fake peace, Lennay Kekua.