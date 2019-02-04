WPTS The Accidentals Giveaway at Mr. Smalls Theatre, February 24th

Prolonged eye contact with strange men? Not the move. Tripping and falling into a trash can? Not the move. Eating yogurt and realizing that it was cottage cheese? Not the move. Pouring your milk out just to realize it might as well be cottage cheese? Not the move. Having a feast of spaghetti just to realize that your spaghetti was made of zucchini? Not the move. Going to see one of the biggest rising bands? The move !!!

The Accidentals are coming to Pittsburgh on February 24th at Mr. Smalls Theatre. WPTS has the privilege to give some of our favorite fans the chance to win some free tickets. So throw your bad milk away and enter the rafflecopter below because this concert is gonna be the move.

