The Bully PulPod: SGB Horizons

Welcome to the first WPTS episode of The Bully PulPod! On February 7th, Matt Stalford sat down with the Horizon Slate running in the 2018-2019 Student Government Board Elections. Matt and slate members Maggie Kennedy, Cory Stillman, Jessa Chong, and Rajaab Nadeem discussed the origins of the slate, their personal goals as SGB members, and current events on campus. Stay tuned for the rest of our SGB podcast series, where we’ll be sitting down with all the 2018-2019 slates.