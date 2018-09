Cale Berger and Sebastian Curtin sit down with the new head coach of Pitt Men’s Basketball, Jeff Capel. After previous head coaching experience at VCU and Oklahoma, along with seven years assisting Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, Capel will aim to rebuild a Panther team that has won just 4 of its last 36 ACC regular season games.

Pittsburgh opens the season with an exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown on November 1st.