Thrival Music + Arts – Giveaway

Thrival Music + Arts Festival is the sponsor of this year’s WPTS coverage of the PItt vs. Penn State football game, which means you have quite a few chances to win Thrival tickets!

Around 3 pm EST on gameday, @WPTSSports will tweet that you simply need to retweet (as well as follow WPTS and WPTS Sports so we can contact you). At half time, two winners will be chosen to win a pair of tickets to the event.

Don’t feel like checking Twitter on game day? Or want to get a head start on the contest? Find another way to enter in the link below!

http://www.rafflecopter.com/rafl/display/2595128d3/

By entering, you agree to the rules.

Don’t want to wait for luck? Grab your Thrival tickets here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/thrival-music-x-arts-pittsburgh-pennsylvania-09-21-2018/event/160054ABDEF3A560