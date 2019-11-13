Throw Everything You Know Out the Window! NHL Power Rankings Week 6



1. Sudan Archives Athena (Stones Throw)

2. Vagabon Vagabon (Nonesuch)

3. Floating Points Crush (Ninja Tune)

4. Teebs Anicca (Brainfeeder)

5. New Pornographers In the Morse Code Of Brake Lights (Concord)

6. Hovvdy Heavy Lifter (Double Double Whammy)

7. Fea No Novelties (Blackheart)

8. Black Marble Bigger Than Life (Sacred Bones)

9. Diiv Deceiver (Captured Tracks)

10. Yeule Serotonin II (Bayonet)