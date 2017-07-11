Tyler Boyd Interview

WPTS Radio’s exclusive interview with former Pitt star and current Cincinnati Bengals’ Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd. Boyd and our very own Cale Berger discuss his Pitt career, the NFL, and his youth football camp.
➊ Waxahatchee Out in the Storm
➋ The Drums Abysmal Thoughts
➌ Beach Fossils Somersault
➍ Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi
➎ Mac Demarco This Old Dog
➏ Father John Misty Pure Comedy
➐ The Mountain Goats Goths
➑ Fleet Foxes Crack-Up
➒ King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Murder of the Universe
➓ Ratboys GN
