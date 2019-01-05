UNC Tar Heels Trample the Pittsburgh Panthers, 85-60

by Philip Stein

The Panthers started off playing well and were only down by 1 with 12 minutes left in the first half. UNC stormed away after that with a 16-0 run over the next 6 and a half minutes including two missed free throws with Trey McGowens . McGowens made a pair of free throws with 5:19 left in the first half to end the run. The Panthers were not able to make a shot until Trey McGowens made a 3 with 1:32 remaining. Pitt went a total of 10 Minutes without making a shot. At Halftime UNC led 43-22. North Carolina maintained their lead into the second half. UNC led 60-34 with 12:44 left in the game. Pitt continued to fight but were unable to close the lead as UNC led 80-51 with 3:34 left in the game. UNC won the game 85-60.

Pittsburgh hopes to bounce back against Louisville this Wendesday, January 9th.