Jason Earle and Sebastian Curtin sit down with the head coach of Pitt Men’s Soccer and former national champion at Wake Forest, Jay Vidovich. Prior to Vidovich’s tenure at Pitt, the Panthers had not won a single ACC game. In 2017, the team picked up a pair of conference wins over #21 Syracuse and #7 Notre Dame. Now, in his third season in charge of the Panthers, Vidovich looks to build a professional, win-oriented program.