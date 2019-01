We Play There Sometimes is a documentary series about the Pittsburgh DIY Scene. This episode follows Jimmy Mayo at their “Whoops” EP release show at Ba Sing Se on November 9, 2018.

Producers:

Jonah Pfeifer

Alyssa Davidson

Ben Hoover

Camera:

Jonah Pfeifer

Audio:

Evan Lawrence

Brian McMinn

Ben Hoover

Editing:

Jonah Pfeifer