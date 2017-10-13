Week 5 NFL Power Rankings
By: James Watkins
- Kansas City Chiefs (Last week’s ranking: 1): It’s not really a debate anymore. This is the best team in the league. They can beat you in any way they might need to. Their balance is so far ahead of the rest of the NFL that it almost seems unfair. I can’t say enough good things about this team. Outside of a somewhat inconsistent secondary, there are no cracks in the armor.
- Denver Broncos (2): *Bye*
- Green Bay Packers (4): Well, they finally found an effective running back in Aaron Jones. Who? Yeah I don’t know who he is either. There is an Aaron on this team everyone should know though. Dallas knows him all too well at this point. I have no clue how long Green Bay can last with a run of the mill defense and a reliance of Rodgers’ heroics. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, I guess.
- Philadelphia Eagles (5): Eastern Pennsylvania can continue to claim the best football team in the state, and the Eagles continue to be the best team in the NFC East. They absolutely dominated Arizona, especially in the secondary, which was supposed to be a strength of the Cardinals. Carson Wentz is The Guy. Nelson Agholor is catching passes and making plays. All is well.
- New England Patriots (6): New England got the win it desperately needed to quite the throngs of pundits ready to bury them, at least for one more week. That victory came in spite of Jameis Winston outplaying Tom Brady for large stretches of the game His offensive line certainly didn’t help all that much. That unit needs to be better, and I’m sure they’ll be hearing about it ad nauseam in the team meetings over the next week. Still, this is not a team to underestimate. Do so at your own risk.
- Detroit Lions (3): Another home loss to a contender from the NFC South. The “bend but don’t break” defense that Detroit likes to employ did quite a bit of breaking against Carolina, to the tune of 362 total yards allowed. 175 of those yards were given up to a backup tight end! Detroit has to be better than this if it wants to play with the big boys in its conference. The schedule doesn’t let up either, with trips to the Superdome and Lambeau Field within the next three weeks.
- Atlanta Falcons (7): *Bye*
- Seattle Seahawks (12): Until further notice, the Seahawks are still the top team in the NFC West. The defense played at an elite level once again, forcing 5 turnovers in a crucial win over division rival LA. Russell Wilson once again did just enough to drag his team over the finish line. If it weren’t for a guy named Rodgers, he’d be the best in the league at doing that sort of thing for his franchise.
- Los Angeles Rams (8): This team had a perfect opportunity to establish themselves as the new kings of the NFC West, but came up just short against Seattle. Jared Goff had a rough day, throwing two picks and looking very out of sorts at time. His interceptions were part of a 5 turnover performance by the Rams offense. However, this team isn’t going anywhere. They have too many weapons and they’re too well-coached to fall out of contention this early. Division crowns might have to wait for another year though.
- Dallas Cowboys (10): I’m sorry Dallas. I’m sorry The Bad Man stole your home victory again. But don’t worry! You still have Ezekiel Elliot! What’s that? His 6 game suspension has been reinstated, effective immediately? Oh, that’s just too bad. Good luck chasing the Eagles with Alfred Morris.
- Carolina Panthers (18): It’s funny to see Cam Newton playing this well again. It’s funny.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (21): Once again, it’s hard to make sense of this team. The defense appears to be young, hungry, and dare I say… elite. But Blake Bortles is not producing a lot of confidence. He couldn’t break 100 yards passing against a Pittsburgh secondary that has major flaws (like Mike Mitchell being on the field). A strong running game and a stout defense are a great recipe for success in a weak division, but can the Jags make any noise in the playoffs with a pedestrian passing attack?
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14): I’m pretty sure I jinxed this team with last week’s comments about their competent kicking game. I don’t think it’s a secret that Tampa Bay easily could have won this game if Nick Folk hadn’t completely melted down in front of everyone on Thursday night. The Bucs were able to put consistent pressure on Brady, including sacking him on three occasions. Jameis Winston looked confident playing in prime time, and having Doug Martin back will only make the offense stronger. This team isn’t going anywhere. Now if they could just solve that kicking problem…
- Minnesota Vikings (17): They’re a work in progress. Sam Bradford is back, but he’s got plenty of rust to shake off. The safety he gave up to start the game was a pretty glaring mistake by a veteran quarterback who should know better. They got a nice division win on the road, but they don’t look ready to compete with Detroit and Green Bay. Jared McKinnon has to keep producing like he did against Chicago to pick up some of the slack in Dalvin Cook’s absence.
- The Fighting Filibusters (15): *Bye*
- Buffalo Bills (13): I mentioned this last week, so I’m not shocked by the Bills loss in Cincinnati: you can’t expect to win games in the NFL when you’re averaging less than 200 yards passing each week. Tyrod Taylor continues to put up pedestrian numbers in the passing attack, and this time the Buffalo defense just couldn’t hold the opposing offense enough to ensure victory. The Bill’s defense is for real, and they deserve better support from the other side of the ball. Without it, this team is just spinning its wheels.
- Houston Texans (16): With all due respect to Kareem Hunt, Deshaun Watson is seriously knocking on the door for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Another 5 touchdown performance, this time against the top team in the, in prime time? He looks pretty “for real” from where I’m standing. All the good news notwithstanding, J.J. Watt’s season-ending back injury is impossible to ignore. It will absolutely hurt a defense that already hasn’t performed up to their usual standards.
- Oakland Raiders (11): It already feels like the season is slipping away. Oakland sits at 2-3 and in 3rd place in the brutal AFC West after a home loss to Baltimore. Even if Derek Carr comes back sooner rather than later, he can’t fix the pass rush (0 sacks against the mediocre Ravens O-line). Or the running game. Or the secondary. This is a flawed team playing like a flawed team right now, and playoff prospects that once looked very promising are rather bleak now.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (9): The various off-field distractions that have soured the last few weeks for this club finally boiled over into one of the worst home performances of the Ben Roethlisberger era. The inability to score in the red zone and Big Ben’s alarming accuracy issues (not to mention his 5 interceptions) doomed this team to another disappointing week of questions about the team’s direction, leadership, and mettle. All of those questions are fair game at this point. This is a locker room and a season teetering on the edge of disaster, and they’re about to meet the best team in the league next Sunday. If Mike Tomlin is truly a better coach than Terry Bradshaw thinks he is, then this is the perfect time to show it.
- New Orleans Saints (20): *Bye*
- Cincinnati Bengals (23): What a difference an offensive coordinator makes! Andy Dalton and A.J. Green have been one of the hottest duos in football in recent weeks, and they connected for yet another touchdown in the Bengals’ home victory over Buffalo on Sunday. What’s even scarier is that the defense might be playing even better right now. They had little difficulty getting to Tyrod Taylor, producing 6 sacks on the day.
- Baltimore Ravens (24): The offense still has issues and the defense needs to get to the quarterback more often but Oakland is not an easy place to win at these days. Joe Flacco isn’t the big-time player he was 5 years ago, but he’s got his team in contention. The longer this club keeps pace with Pittsburgh, the better they’re playoff chances.
- Tennessee Titans (19): You really feel like this team should be better than it’s shown so far this season, especially on offense. And yet, the Titans just can’t seem to find a modicum of consistency from week to week. The hopes of discovering a winning formula sooner rather than later are even bleaker without Marcus Mariota under center. Even the backbone of the team, their vaunted o-line can’t seem to catch a break: they gave up 6 sacks.
- New York Jets (25): Don’t look now, but the Jets are above .500! They’ve won three in a row! They’re tied for the division lead! They’re not the worst team in New York City! Still, the injury to Bilal Powell will undoubtedly hurt them, and betting on them to beat New England next week is naïve at best. Most importantly, the more they win, the less likely they get a starting quarterback in next year’s draft.
- Los Angeles Chargers (26): I’m telling you, there were more Chargers fans on hand for this road victory than for any of LA’s home losses this season. Regardless, this franchise finally has a reason to smile after 4 weeks of heartbreaking losses. Melvin Gordon is quickly becoming one of the most underrated young running backs in the entire league.
- Chicago Bears (27): The Mitchell Trubisky era began with mixed results. On one hand, his touchdown drive to tie the game in the 4th was brilliant, a cold-blooded assault on one of the best defenses in the game. On the other, he threw a costly interception to Harrison Smith that directly led to Minnesota’s game winning field goal. He’s still very rough around the edges, but you can see upside, which is more than can be said for Mike Glennon. Chicago has no reason not to stick with Trubisky moving forward.
- Arizona Cardinals (22): We’ve now hit the bottoming-out point in the desert. The Cards were outplayed in nearly every facet of the game by Philly, and fell even further behind the Rams and Seahawks in what promises to be a tight division race. Even with the addition of Adrian Peterson, there is no guarantee that this offense is going to stop looking ugly anytime soon.
- Indianapolis Colts (29): Might as well change the name of this team to the Indianapolis Limbo. The perpetual wait for Andrew Luck to return overshadows the flaws that even a player of his caliber won’t be able to fix. The secondary is porous, and the offensive line is still not where it needs to be to compete at a professional level. A close win over the 49ers and a 2-3 record isn’t fooling anyone. Even when Luck returns, it will be hard for Indy to rise out of the cellar.
- Miami Dolphins (31): I’d like to congratulate this team for winning a game while producing only 178 yard of total offense. That’s impressive, in a sad sort of way. The Dolphins should really thank their pass rush for this win, as their constant pressure stymied the Titans attack the entire day. However, you can’t string together wins with offensive output of that caliber, so enjoy the victory while you can.
- San Francisco 49ers (30): If there’s one 0-5 team I think is primed for a win in the coming weeks, it’s San Francisco. The offense is developing nicely under Kyle Shanahan, despite a distinct lack of star power on that side of the ball (or, to be frank, on the team in general). I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the 49ers upset one of the three NFC East teams they play in a row, starting with Kirk Cousins and his Fun Bunch.
- New York Giants (28): If Arizona has bottomed out, it’s hard to even put into words the point this team has reached. A home game against the winless Chargers was exactly what this team needed to get back on track. Instead, they’re staring down the barrel of a lost season. The G-men lost 3 of their starting wide receivers to season-ending injuries on the day, including Odell Beckham Jr., who could claim to be the only remaining weapon on New York’s offense. Even Cleveland isn’t in this much disarray at the moment. Speaking of which…
- Cleveland Browns (32): The most winnable game on the schedule has now passed. This Browns squad might actually be the one to go 0-16. At least Myles Garrett looked impressive in his first NFL action. Sam Darnold awaits.