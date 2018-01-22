What Have You Done To My Water by Beverly Tender – Review

Review by Elyssa Pollio

Rating: 8/10

This review was brought to you by…



Beverly Tender is a band I have been following since their release of their first EP “Lord Mayor Makes 1,000 Speeches” in 2015. Since then the Rhode Island duo have begun working with Disposable America. Disposable America is a Boston based record label that is for true believers only. “What Have You Done to my Water?” is a record about anxiety and frustration. This record frequently has weird time changes and their sound can change throughout an entire song. “What have you done to my Water” does that all the time, much like their first record.

Molly Hasting’s voice frequently goes from screaming to soft in a matter of seconds.

The unknowing listener may find this a little strange, but I personally think it’s endearing because it contributes to the record ethos. These weird changes can frequently make you feel a little uncomfortable, but I think that’s what makes this record so good, it’s out of the listeners comfort zone but is still very listenable. The lyrics are another way this album gets across this feeling of anxiety as well as the change of tonality. Like on “Big Snake Song” Molly Hasting’s voice frequently goes from screaming to soft in a matter of seconds. “Theme From Beverly Blender” is probably my favorite of the album, because it really sums up the album and sets the stage. The opening lyrics “Kevin’s always pacing through the kitchen. anxious me, I see myself in every step” really give you an idea what the album is going to be like. She is also very unsure this entire album and I think personally could make the listener better understand anxiety. I also really like the track “Doggie Dog World” , because it’s about her dog and it also has a really nice guitar line. I also really enjoy “Taxidermy Horse”, because it’s just a cool track and becomes a completely different song by the end. “Big Snake Song” is also weird because she initially hits you with this new scratchier, yet harder voice. I really enjoy this album and I think if you are struggling to understand what it’s like to have anxiety, this album could definitely be a good starting point.