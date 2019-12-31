WPTS 2019 AOTY Picks





Stephen Malkmus

Groove Denied

Matador

Just in the nick of time to maintain relevance within the confines of 2019, here are some of our thirty favorite records from this year. Albums get more “highly rated” at WPTS as the article progresses, so give yourself some time to read through completely! Thanks to everyone who has read an article or tuned in this year for your support. I highly recommend getting around to as much of this music as possible, as these are records we think are truly great.

When I saw a 50-something Stephen Malkmus trigger a drum machine outro for a cover of Pavement’s “Fight This Generation,” I witnessed someone absolutely in their element, unfazed by the fact that they fronted one of the best bands ever. Instead of trying to make another Pavement album, Malkmus continued to chase the new and exciting, and Groove Denied is the perfectly ripe fruit of that chase. Letting his trusty axe play second to synthesizers and drum machines, the slacker-rock-icon-turned-button-pusher crafted a seriously good electronic album that is way more than just a gimmick. These 10 songs cover a lot of the back alleys of electronic music (there’s synthpop, Kraftwerk type beats, brooding ambience, coldwave, you name it) while still showcasing Malkmus’ slick guitar work. Malkmus is a rare frontman who isn’t trying to be the band he once was, but rather showing us that he still knows how to write a melody we’ll be humming all year.

—Nick Jacobyansky

Kevin Abstract

Arizona Baby

Question Everything / Sony

Arizona Baby is Kevin Abstract’s third studio album (though he has all but removed his first album mtv1987 from streaming services) and his most mature and well produced project yet. This was released in three parts, first as two 3 song EPs, and finally as a full album, over the course of three weeks. Abstract utilizes frequent BROCKHAMPTON collaborator Ryan Beatty, two members of the group Joba and Bearface, as well as up and coming artist Dominic Fike, utilizing their skills mostly on hooks and bridges. Abstract sticks with Romil Hemnani, a member of BROCKHAMPTON as their main producer who has produced Abstract’s previous studio albums as well, while also bringing in Jack Antonoff, accomplished producer, formerly of indie pop band fun. Antonoff’s input gives the project a different feeling than all of Abstract’s previous work. The decision to use live instrumentation when constructing the album differentiates it from all of Hemnani and Abstract’s previous work. Abstract ascends to his poppiest on tracks like “Peach,” a summery ballad reminiscing on the past, but also his most experimental on tracks like “American Problem,” which ebbs and flows only to eventually soar. The album, like all of Abstract’s material, is incredibly personal, tackling Abstract’s youth, insecurities, issues with substances, and place in the world as a gay black man from the South. It’s hard to recommend any one track, but “Peach” is a beautifully melancholic pop song.

—Ryan McCullough

Matana Roberts

Coin Coin Chapter 4: Memphis

Constellation

In the fourth installment of her Coin Coin series, Matana Roberts crafts the most dense, stimulating, and thought-provoking album of the year. It is an INSANE free jazz/spoken word/spiritual jazz album that absolutely demands the listeners attention throughout the entire 46-minute journey. The long passages of free jazz throughout are segmented by spoken word passages by Matana Roberts about black history, culture, struggles, and successes. There are about a thousand different sonic elements that are carefully composed to create this extremely moving picture of African-American struggles and the metaphorical “passing of the torch” for future generations to be better than the generation before them. No single track does justice for the entire album experience, so its best consumed front-to-back (and then front-to-back again).

—Davis Kuhn

Whitney

Forever Turned Around

Secretly Canadian

Whitney has a way of making albums that just burrow straight to the heart. The singer’s falsetto and simple melodies are inviting to sing along to, but the trumpet and strings elevate many songs to feel like anthems. Forever Turned Around’s predominant theme of coping with change is so universal, but Whitney is so sincere that every word sticks. But most importantly, this album feels so summery that it’s liberating. Forever Turned Around was fun to drive to when it dropped in late August, but consider this: all the WPTS music reviewers are Pitt students. In a cold and challenging fall semester, Whitney’s work served as the most warm escapist experience I could imagine. Over the course of Pennsylvania’s autumn/winter mix, this album went from a fun and pleasant listen to a magical experience, and I’m so grateful for it.

—Sam Taylor

Shin Guard

2020

Self-Released

In a year chock-full of explosive hardcore, Pittsburgh’s own Shin Guard asserted themselves into the “best of” conversation as soon as 2020 was released. 2020 is a pretty complicated record, whether that’s seeing the band subscribe to the Converge school of frenetic dissonance or taking on spoken word attempts not too distant from La Dispute. 2020 is a skittle in the bag of 2019s hardcore M&Ms; while some bands worshiped the breakdown, Shin Guard stepped to their own beat and put out a record that feels wholly vicious and unique. There’s skramz, there’s guitar harmonies, and there are some guitar passages that evoke Polyphia. When all is said and done, I just wanna say thanks Shin Guard!

—Alex Cohen

SWMRS

Berkley’s On Fire

Fueled By Ramen

The fantastic sophomore album from the boys in SWMRS still holds as one of the strongest California Bay Punk Rock records of the year. Formally Emily’s Army, brothers Cole and Max Becker along with Seb Mueller and Joey Armstong (son of Billie Joe Armstong) released their debut album, Drive North, in February of 2016. Honestly, I had high hopes for LP2, but to top Drive North would be impressive – and they sure as heck did. Berkeley’s On Fire is an album for the rock and roll kids. The debut single of the same name features powerful guitars, Cole’s loose and emotional vocals and a solid drum beat to warm up the masses for what would be an incredible album. From the slower, dreamy tracks like “Too Much Coffee,” “Ikea Date,” and “Bad Allergies” (all lead-sung by Max) to absolute rock bangers like “Lose Lose Lose” and “Trashbag Baby,” which features both Max and Cole dueting. From the detailed and strong instrumentals to their bold lyrics and using their voice to show what they believe – music is the future and the kids are the future. I also had the pleasure of seeing them live at the Rex Theater here in South Side and I have never been happier to have ribcage bruises and no voice.

—Lainey Scott

Sui Zhen

Losing, Linda

Cascine

Sui Zhen crafts a dubby atmosphere linked as much to the bouncy curiosity of early Kraftwerk as it is to the sounds of 80s muzak and city pop. It’s common to feel a discreteness with dance music: distinct layers come and go, continuity is assumed, tracks begin and then they end. This album is different. Zhen’s instrumentals eb and flow, serene sounds surfacing more like koi circling a pond than looped schematics on a computer. Losing, Linda is content where it is, contained in its own world, a very rewrite of what it means to be digital where ones and zeros are replaced by fresh leaves and pebbles. It’s equal parts organic and synthetic, somewhere between a monastic ceremony and an eco-friendly dance club.

—Spencer Smith

Nick Cave

Ghosteen

Self-Released

On Ghosteen, Nick Cave sings of tragedy and grief. Not in the wry observational tone of 1996’s Murder Ballads, nor the shock-induced distance of 2016’s Skeleton Tree, recorded mostly before the accidental death of his son; this is an artifact of deep grief, a meditative work that spends its significant runtime trying ever harder to break through and find hope. It does, and it is the most beautiful record of 2019 and of Cave’s long and storied career. The arrangements are fairly simple, the melodies are pure, Cave’s voice mostly unadorned over little but pianos and soft electronics, shining through as he sings of loss and hope. It’s a gorgeous piece of work, one of the most fulfilling records in a year where most of us could really use a little fulfillment. Just let “Galleon Ship” wash over you and feel that no matter what you’ve lost, there’s something out there to be found.

—Simon Sweeney

Heart Attack Man

Fake Blood

You Did This / Triple Crown

Cleveland-based rock group Heart Attack Man has returned in 2019 with their sophomore album, Fake Blood. During my first time listening to Fake Blood, I knew that this album would be a standout of the year. The album invites the audience to be swept away in the energetic power anthems such as “Sugar Coated,” but Fake Blood quickly becomes emotional and truly poignant. Every track is a true treat, but the standout track from the album is “Cut My Losses.’ The song is for anyone who has dealt with manipulative people in their lives. It shouts out proudly that no one deserves to face this abuse, and we need to cut these people out of our lives no matter how hard it might be. Fake Blood has been one of the best albums I have listened to this year, and I cannot wait to see what Heart Attack Man does next.

—Avery Barrera

The National

I Am Easy to Find

4AD

The National are kings of the moody, the serene, the spacious and sad. On I Am Easy to Find, they pull back entirely from the fire that defined their early records to settle in a gorgeous landscape of drum patterns, piano, and the voices of women. It’s a beautiful piece of work, one that you can sit back with and feel, whether in the perfect slow burn of “So Far So Fast” or the propulsive bizarrely-danceable meditations of “Where Is Her Head.” It also features “Rylan,” the best song of the year and one of the finest The National have ever put together. Put on your headphones and fall into the warmth of I Am Easy to Find.

—Simon Sweeney

Fontaines DC

Dogrel

Partisan

Dublin-based post-punk newcomers Fontaines DC roared to the forefront of the 2019 album of the year discussions with their debut album, Dogrel. Similar to their contemporaries, Idles and Shame, Fontaines DC’s album is a response to the ever-changing social climate of Europe. But instead of being fueled by revolutionary rage or disgust, Dogrel is an ode to the days before Dublin was as bustling and tech-dominated as it is today. Their message is conveyed through Grian Chatten’s almost spoken lyrics in his distinct Irish brogue, accented by powerful double-guitar driven chord progressions. Fontaines DC brings up a more level-headed and very resonant perspective on the UK’s march through modernity. Their music cannot stop anything from happening, but through Dogrel, they heed their listeners to approach modern change with caution, warning them to not be blinded by ambition, all while honing their essential post-punk sound.

—Alex Gosek

Weyes Blood

Titanic Rising

Subpop

The album cover of Titanic Rising shows Natalie Mering, going by Weyes Blood for her past four releases, floating in a water filled room. This image perfectly captures the emotions and musical approach expressed on the album. Titanic Rising merges sentimental reflection with looking forward to the future, all emphasized with production that harkens back to down-tempo ballads of the 70s and 80s. Titanic Rising is Weyes Blood’s most ambitious and content-rich project yet, and her execution was near perfect. The lyrics––though laden with nostalgia for childhood and a time where things didn’t matter as much––aren’t sickeningly stuck in the past. Nostalgia is much more of a basis for the album than the focus. She prioritizes self-realization and embracing change through your past experience. In an interview following the release, Weyes Blood told Pitchfork: “I want to make sure everybody feels like they deserve to be alive,” and the blend of ethereal production and relavant lyricism embody that goal perfectly.

—Alex Gosek

Big Thief

U.F.O.F.

4AD

For indie folk-rock band Big Thief, the question was not whether they should make our top albums of the year list, but which album of theirs should be on it. Miraculously releasing two full length albums in less than a year, you would expect a sort of redundancy to take place in the songs presented. On the contrary, however, both albums add decidedly different flavors to Big Thief’s repertoire. While Two Hands (October 11) offers a compelling emotional energy, we preferred the atmospheric world of U.F.O.F (May 3). A step away from the band’s usual unprocessed production, this album connects the natural sounds of the drums, voice, guitar, and bass to the perhaps even more natural sounds of the world around them. Sampling and ambient synths lead to the band’s sound simultaneously becoming more intimate as well as otherworldly. Though perhaps changing stylistically, the heart of the group has always been the songwriting of lead singer Adrianne Lenker. A curious individual, Lenker’s lyrics speak of life in a way that is courageously personal yet anchored in something any listener can relate to. On Unidentified Flying Object Friend, she reaches out to something deceptively far away and attempts to bring it closer for a warm, wistful embrace.

—John Peterson

Quelle Chris

Guns

Mello

Guns by Quelle Chris is the first rap album this year that made me full-on ugly cry. Quelle Chris manages to hit very close to home on Guns. It’s a perfect rap album; no line isn’t well thought out. It’s one of the most politically provocative albums that came out this year. However it’s not just the lyrics and the content of this album that made me ball my eyes out; it’s the music paired with this brilliant lyricism. Every song is well thought out and careful, the order of the songs is careful, and the production is perfect. The song “Sunday Mass” is my favorite on Guns, because it’s very piercing and smart. It also leads into the idea that people frequently are too comfortable with the number of hate crimes that happen. I highly recommend listening to Guns.

—Elyssa Pollio

Y La Bamba

Mujeres

Tender Loving Empire

Released at the start of 2019, Mujeres has been in my heavy rotation all year; this is bilingual freak folk for any- and every- occasion. Luz Elena Mendoza infuses passion in every track of the release, weaving together Spanish and English to create sentiments that bridge the gap between the two languages. What really strikes me about this album is Mendoza’s versatility; Mujeres features tracks ranging from gentle, acoustic melodies like “Follow Your Feet” to catchy, electronic cacophonies like “Bruja de Brujas.” Through it all, Mendoza never sacrifices her fervor. Mujeres– meaning “woman” in Spanish- is all at once about love, about failure, about the generational pain of Mendoza’s foremothers, about Mendoza’s experiences as a Latina in contemporary America. Mujeres transcends genre, creating a fully immersive experience and presenting the listener with an album that is as enigmatic as it is intense.

—Olivia Marlowe

Thom Yorke

Anima

XL

Released in June, Anima is Thom Yorke’s fourth solo album. Yorke is an extremely talented songwriter and he shows his versatility with his latest album. His use of syncopation with his unique beats stand out in this album, along with the atmospheric synths that fill your ears. Songs like “Twist” and “Not the News” inspire me to get up and do my best impression of Thom dancing around on stage while he plays. But then, tracks like “Dawn Chorus” are heart wrenching piece and feel like they could come straight from 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. If you are looking to truly experience this album I recommend you watch the riveting short film that was produced along with the album. Anima is Thom Yorke’s best solo album yet and one of the best albums I listened to all year.

—Daniel Tobin

Charli XCX

Charli

Atlantic

Since the start of Charli’s collaboration with PC Music creator A.G. Cook, Charli XCX had not put out an album, instead labeling album length pieces as mixtapes to push them out faster and quicker. However this streak was broken this year with the drop of what she frames as her most personal body of work, Charli. This album is unique in that it has a lot of her newer style of music in it but it also has moments of True Romance hints to it (which was her album prior to Sucker) which contained hits such as “Boom Clap” on it. As was common with the other mixtapes she released in 2017, there are as many features on the album as it seems she could have possibly fit in. In my opinion, the top songs to listen for on this album are “Gone,” “Official,” and “Click.” The album coincided with a global tour, which sold out most venues and had many surprise guest appearances. One thing that was disappointing about the release was the absence of her leaked tracks, which she later said she would never release because of how upsetting it was to have her work taken away from her. As disappointing as it was to lose a lot of great work to listen to, this album was something new which was nice in its own way.

—Hope Martin

Toro Y Moi

Outer Peace

Carpark

Future-funk. Trap-House. Indie-Pop. Toro Y Moi (Chaz Bundwick) has always been one to jump genres between albums, but Outer Peace marks his best effort yet. This album mixes the psychedelia and synthpop of his early efforts with a new influence of R&B and trap. This album is just one great song after another. My roommates and I have had many debates about which one comes out on top. Whether it is the LCD Soundsystem-referencing “Laws of the Universe” or the nighttime driving, trap ballad “Monte Carlo” or any of the others. I have come to the decision there is no correct choice. This album just goes, and I still have not gotten enough of it since its release in January. With his mixtape, Soul Trash, later in the year Chaz showed he is still innovating, and I cannot wait to see what’s next.

—Dylan Falk

Priests

The Seduction of Kansas

Sister Polygon

The Seduction of Kansas is Priests’ second studio album, delivering hard-hitting political commentary through their quintessential post-punk sound. Heavy, yet laced with Americana twang, The Seduction of Kansas is thoroughly enjoyable, utterly reminiscent of what lies to the far west of Pittsburgh. Scathing lyrics on songs like YouTube Sartre (“There’s no way to overthrow the bourgeoise / except tossing a hand grenade into your society”) juxtapose the existential, abstract themes expressed on their previous release, Nothing Feels Natural, aligning more with the anarchist sentiments professed in their initial EP, Bodies and Control and Money and Power. Katie Alice Greer’s powerful calls to action, paired with especially powerful bass riffs and wailing guitar, leave my ears ringing (in the best way possible).

—Olivia Marlowe

Solange

When I Get Home

Columbia

Solange seriously kills it with this album, taking the unreal sense of flow blueprinted in 2016’s A Seat at the Table and fitting it with a much more minimal blend of nu-jazz and experimental R&B. Knowles’ impossibly smooth vocals glide atop a hazy bed of retro-futuristic drum machines and synths, the pulsing heart of the music manifesting more like a flickering candle than the mechanic levels of an equalizer. Despite its fascinating hooks and pure swagger, listening to When I Get Home feels more like an experiment with the building blocks of pop music, crossing cloud-rap with the restraint of later-day Talk Talk. It just happens to be one of the most enjoyable listens of the year, too. Along for the ride are some of the most trailblazing musicians in pop music right now (Earl Sweatshirt, Panda Bear, Tyler the Creator, Standing on the Corner, Sampha), making for one of the most quintessentially late-2010s albums I have heard.

—Spencer Smith

Jay Som

Anak Ko

Polyvinyl

Jay Som feels like she has finally come into her own on her latest album, Anak Ko. All of Jay Som’s previous albums were beautiful, but this one stood out amongst the others, easily becoming my favorite album she has released thus far. It incorporates softness and hardness simultaneously, beautifully weaving together impactful lyrics with soft, dreamy melodies. This album is the first that Melina Duterte (Jay Som) produced on her own, which contributes to the album’s perfection in my opinion. She masters the dream-pop sound, with the incorporation of powerful guitar riffs and lush beats on many of the tracks. Her voice is one of her most valuable instruments, delicately blending with the rest of her instruments without getting lost. Songs like “Tenderness” and “Superbike” stand out on this album as instant favorites of mine, as they are accessible to listeners of dream pop music, while still pushing the boundaries of the genre. Jay Som worked to create an album that was honest and expressive; the finished product is one of the most beautiful, memorable albums of the year.—Elyssa Pollio & Sarah Worthington

JPEGMAFIA

All My Heroes Are Cornballs

EQT