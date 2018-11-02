WPTS and BAS Present: Pittsburgh Made

Do you ever feel like you’re a 90s Kid? Do you feel things that only 90s kids would understand? Do you listen to throwback jams? Well then join WPTS radio for our annual hip-hop showcase, Pittsburgh Made. We teamed up with the Black Action Society to bring you some of Pittsburgh’s best local hip-hop artists for free. Join us in the WPU Assembly Room on November 8th to listen to: Mars Jackson, NVSV, Krunk Movement, and Controlled Chaos. It’s sure to be a great time and it’s open to everyone so we will see yinz there from 8 pm till 11 pm.

